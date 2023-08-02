Blood donations in need locally
GOSHEN — A number of blood drive opportunities will be available until Aug. 15 in Goshen and Elkhart.
Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors, an American Red Cross news release stated. Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
In Elkhart, appointment times are available at Northside Baptist Church, 53198 C.R. 9, and in Goshen at Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 S. Indiana Ave., and at Clinton Frame Church, 63846 C.R. 35.
The Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench” to celebrate a summer of sharks and help stave off a summer blood and platelet shortage. All who come to give through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Those who come to give throughout the month of August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.
‘Bug Night’ set for Friday
ELKHART — Elkhart County Parks’ annual “Bug Night”, an insect-themed celebration, will take place Friday.
Bug Night runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Cobus Creek County Park, 30680 C.R. 8, and is open to people of all ages. Admission is $5 per vehicle.
“This two-hour event will highlight the incredible world of insects with hands-on events and up-close encounters of Indiana’s invertebrates,” a news release stated. “Displays will feature a wide variety of creepy-crawlies — from dragonflies to diving beetles — along with unique insect-themed activities for all ages. If you love insects, this is one buzz-worthy event worth checking out.”
Activities will include make-and-take insect arts and crafts, a hands-on bug-digging station, butterfly gardens featuring plants for pollinators, a bug-themed reading station (for the bookworms) and others.
To learn more about upcoming programs and park activities, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
Susanna’s Kitchen set to reopen
ELKHART — Susanna’s Kitchen, a local soup kitchen, is celebrating its reopening with an open house event. The occasion will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, 831 W. Marion St., Elkhart.
Since its inception four decades ago, Susanna’s Kitchen has served those in need in downtown Elkhart, from providing around 25,000 meals a year to donating clothing, a news release stated. After moving three times over the course of two years and pausing operations for a kitchen remodel, Susanna’s Kitchen continued its mission once again on June 27.
“The open house provides an excellent opportunity for friends, supporters, and the community at large to come together and mark this milestone,” the release added.
Funding for the project was provided largely through grants from 100 Women Who Care Elkhart County, Elkhart Urban Enterprise Zone and the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Donations are welcome to help Susanna’s Kitchen meet needs in the community. To learn more, visit www.InspiringGood.org.
Road closure starts Monday
MILLERSBURG — Starting Monday at midnight, Ind. 13 in both directions will be closed between C.R. 40 and C.R. 36, about 1 to 3 miles north of Millersburg.
The closure will run until Aug. 21 at about 11:59 p.m.