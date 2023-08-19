Zoning meeting set for Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners will consider the zoning petitions identified on the attached Exhibit A during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., Room 104.
Board meeting set for Monday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Urban Enterprise Association Board Meeting will take place at 3 p.m. Monday at the Annex Building Conference Room, 201 S. Second St.
The meeting can be viewed online at https://coei.webex.com/coei/j.php?MTID=m31bd5e76cb61a3f14ef5913d41034432
Use meeting number (access code): 2313 705 3991 and meeting password EUEA.
Presentation set for Aug. 31
SYRACUSE — “The Treaty of Paradise Spring-1826” will be presented by T.J. Honeycutt Aug. 31 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Syracuse Community Center, 1013 N. Long Drive.
TJ Honeycutt is the ex-director of Archives and Outreach at the Wabash County Museum, a news release stated. He is a lifelong resident of Wabash County, a graduate of Manchester University with a bachelor’s in History and Economics. He left Wabash to pursue a career in e-sports broadcasting after college, but in early 2017 returned to Wabash to work with history at the museum in early 2017. Honeycutt specializes in local and Russian history.
The Treaty of Paradise Spring, originally known as the Treaty of Mississinewa, was negotiated just two blocks from the current location of the Wabash County Museum. The treaty ultimately made way for the Michigan Road and the Wabash-Erie Canal. Papakeechie’s Reserve was one of several reservations created by this treaty. Many of the Indigenous people who negotiated on behalf of the Miami and Potawatomi lived very close to or within what would become Wabash County.
To reserve tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/northeastern-indiana-digging-through-history-3-day-series-day-1-tickets-667237745057?aff =oddtdtcreator.
Drive Sober campaign runs through Sept. 5ELKHART — During the Labor Day holiday period, including the end of summertime and the busy holiday weekend, the law enforcement community in Elkhart County will work to decrease impaired driving.
Through Sept. 5, Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership, which includes area law enforcement agencies, will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement period, according to a news release The extra high-visibility enforcement is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
A statement reads, “In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see officers working together during this time to take drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol off the roads. No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of summer this year, make sure you plan to do it safely.”
About 37 people die in the U.S. in drunk driving crashes every day, the press release reads. That’s approximately one person every 39 minutes and more than 13,384 annually, according to NHTSA.
Of the 949 traffic fatalities that occurred last year in Indiana, 110, or 12%, were alcohol related. While that is a decline from 115 in 2021, there is still a long way to go, the release reads.
Officers will be on the lookout for all forms of impairment, in which the consequences can include thousands of dollars in legal fees, increased insurance rates, loss of license, a criminal record and possible jail time, the release added.
There are plenty of options to help impaired drivers get home safely, such as designating a sober driver or calling a taxi or rideshare. Motorists that encounter a drunk driver on the road are encouraged to call 911.
For more information on impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.