Board meeting set for today
ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet in executive session today at 8 a.m.
The session will take place at 4200 Middlebury St., a news release stated. The purpose will be to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees. This subdivision does not apply to a discussion of the salary, compensation or benefits of employees during a budget process, the release added.
The board’s Sept. 13 public work session will take place at 5:45 p.m., a news release stated, at the J.C. Rice Educational Services Center, 2720 California Road.
Cornhole tournament set for Sept. 4
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Lions Club will host their annual cornhole tournament Sept. 4 on West Third Street, on the northside of the library, during the Ligonier Marshmallow Festival.
Registration begins at 1 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 2 p.m. sharp, a news release stated. A pre-registration cost of $25 runs until Aug. 25 and will be $35 after that date. For pre-registration, contact Mel Coyle at 574-518-0721.
Ren Fen set for Aug. 27-28
SOUTH BEND — The 10th Annual Michiana Renaissance Festival will take place August 27-28 at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds, 5117 S Ironwood Drive.
Four reenactment areas will include Time of the Vikings, Golden Age of Piracy, Renaissance/Medieval and Fairytale/Storyland. Children’s activities include “boffer ring”, kid’s games, Indiana Wild (mini zoo), Jail and the Queen’s Quest.
The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, rain or shine, a news release stated. Tickets are $12 for adults ages 13 and up, $10 for seniors and $7 for children ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and under and United States military members and Veterans (with ID) are free. There will be free parking available as well.
Attendees who bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Food Bank of Northern Indiana will receive $1 off the price of admission (maximum of $2 off the price of each ticket).
Entertaining History Inc. is a non-profit organization which promotes education and enjoyment of various historical periods through reenactments, festivals, fairs and lectures, the release added.
To learn more visit www.michianarenfest.com.
School board to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Fairfield School Board will take place Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Fairfield Community Schools Administration Office, 67240 C.R. 31, a news release stated.
Martin’s supports 4-H efforts
SOUTH BEND — Martin’s Super Markets participated in the recent 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair beef auction.
Chris Haygood, Martin’s director of meat and seafood, submitted winning bids for four steers, including a reserve champion, a news release from SpartanNash, a food solutions company, stated. That beef will be featured at the Nappanee Martin’s location, as it was from the Union Township 4-H Club.
“Martin’s Super Markets has helped support 4-H for many years by purchasing animals from the livestock auction,” Haygood said in the release. “We like to acknowledge these 4-H members who work hard all year long with their animals.”
A variety of beef cuts are now available in Elkhart County store locations and will continue to be while supplies last. Each packaged item will feature the familiar 4-H logo “four leaf clover” sticker, the release added.
For more information about SpartanNash, go online to spartannash.com.