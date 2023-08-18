New tribal council members elected
DOWAGIAC, Mich. — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians swore in new Tribal Council members during a ceremony Saturday.
Andrew Bennett, John M. Morseau and Victor Warren were elected to member at large positions, and Alex Wesaw was elected treasurer.
The Pokagon Tribal Council governs the sovereignty of the Pokagon Band and contains 11 members who are elected by Pokagon citizens to staggered, three-year terms. Any adult Pokagon citizen can run for Tribal Council. Within the Tribal Council, the executive officers include positions of chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer. Pokagon Council members also serve on the Pokagon Gaming Authority, which oversees the Pokagon Band’s Four Winds Casinos.
Other members of the Tribal Council continuing their terms include: Chairwoman Rebecca Richards, Vice Chairman Gary Morseau Sr., Secretary Sam Morseau, member at large Rhonda Keene, member at large Mark Parrish and member at large Mark Topash, plus elders representative Barbara Ann Warren.
Goshen planning emergency drill
GOSHEN — The Goshen Fire Department, in partnership with the Elkhart County Local Emergency Planning Committee, will complete a training exercise at the Goshen Water and Sewer Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The purpose of the exercise is to test the planning and response capabilities to a hazardous materials incident.
Other agencies participating include: the Goshen Water and Sewer Department, Goshen Police Department, Goshen Hospital, Chamberlain Elementary School and the Goshen Boys & Girls Club.
Girl Scouts to host STEM Expo
FORT WAYNE — Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) will hold its eighth annual STEM Expo from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 7 in the Walb International Ballroom at Purdue University Fort Wayne. All girls in grades K-12 are invited; Girl Scout membership is not required.
All participants will earn a Girl Scout STEM Career Exploration badge. Register at www.gsnim.org by Oct. 1. The cost is $5 per girl.
According to information provided by Girl Scouts, the STEM Expo aims to break down barriers and foster a love for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) disciplines among girls in the community. Attendees will have the chance to interact with dozens of area businesses and exhibitors, experiment with hands-on activities, and learn from accomplished female STEM professionals who will share their insights and journeys in interactive breakout sessions.
“We are dedicated to creating an environment where girls can explore the wonders of STEM without limitations. Our STEM Expo is a unique opportunity for girls of all backgrounds to immerse themselves in an exciting world of discovery, innovation, and fun,” said Director of Girl Experience, Brooke Dove. “We want every attendee to leave with a newfound enthusiasm for learning and a sense of empowerment to pursue their dreams.”
In addition to the activities and exhibits, the STEM Expo presents an opportunity for businesses and organizations to show their support for empowering girls in STEM. Sponsorship opportunities are available, allowing companies to align themselves with this important cause and showcase their commitment to diversity, education, and the future of innovation.
For more information about the STEM Expo, sponsorship opportunities and to register, visit www.gsnim.org.