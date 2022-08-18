New landfill hours now in place
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners has approved a reduction of hours for the Elkhart County Landfill, and those hours are currently in place.
Until further notice, the hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, a news release stated. The final Saturday of operation for 2022 will be Oct. 29.
“The change in hours is a direct result of losing operators to an ever changing market,” the release stated. “The County Commissioners think this is a critical matter and are working to address current market demands for these critical positions. The Commissioners sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and hope to resume normal business hours once staffing is back to normal.”
For more information, go online to elkhartcounty.com/en/all-departments/landfill-solid-waste.
Stormwater board to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Stormwater Management Board is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Monday, or immediately after the Board of Commissioners meeting.
The meeting will take place at the county administration building at 117 N. Second St., a news release stated.
Food expo set for Sept. 12
FORT WAYNE — The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network will host the 2022 Local Food Forum & Expo Sept. 12 at Walb Union, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Purdue University Fort Wayne.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a local food after party from 4 to 7 p.m., a news release stated.
The annual event allows local farmers, food producers, chefs, educators, community leaders, advocates for community health and sustainability, and local consumers and eaters to connect and come together to learn and share ideas to grow the local food community.
Early bird registration prices offer significant savings for those who register by Aug. 22, the release added.
To learn more, go online to www.neifood.org/local-food-forum-expo-2022.
Area counties to get DNR funds
INDIANAPOLIS — Elkhart, Kosciusko, and LaGrange counties all have at least one project which has been awarded funds from an Indiana Department of Natural Resources grant program.
A total of 20 Indiana counties will receive funds for improving local bodies of water, thanks to $1.29 million in grants awarded through DNR‘s Lake and River Enhancement program, a news release stated.
These include $54,000 for wetland construction at the Fairfield Education Lab in Elkhart County; $21,600 and $47,000 for stream design at Deeds Creek and water quality monitoring at Silver Lake in Kosciusko County, respectively; and $32,000 for a lake design study at Fish and Royer Lakes in LaGrange County.
Most of the projects aim to improve water quality by addressing sediment and nutrient inputs into lakes and streams. Improved water quality helps maintain sustainable fish and wildlife populations as well as improve recreational opportunities in Indiana.
Wetlands have many beneficial functions, including flood retention, water filtration, and providing critical habitat for a variety of birds, amphibians and reptiles.
LARE grants are funded through the annual LARE fee paid by boat owners when they register their watercraft with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the release added. This user-funded program benefits boaters all over the state.
The grants allow for the completion of projects that would be difficult for local organizations to fund on their own. Grants are awarded on a competitive basis, and local sponsors share a portion of the cost.
To learn more, go online to lare.dnr.IN.gov.