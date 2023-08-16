Local history series returns
SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee and Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum are collaborating to offer the fifth annual series of three programs as part of the museum’s “Digging Through History” as part of September Archaeology Month.
The programs run Aug. 31 through Sept. 2. Each program features presenters with expert knowledge and provides an interactive environment for discussion and hands-on examination of artifacts, a news release stated. All programs are free to attend.
More information may be found at www.chqw.org, or on the ChautauquaWawasee Facebook site, or by calling Debbie at 574-377-7543.
Health screenings available Saturday
GOSHEN — Walmart will be offering health screenings ahead of a new school year Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations such as flu, RSV, HPV, tetanus, hepatitis, COVID-19 and more at pharmacies nationwide. In Goshen, Walmart is located at 4024 Elkhart Road and 2304 Lincolnway East.
Canning program set for Tuesday
GOSHEN — “Free Educational Program – Basics of Home Canning” will be offered by Purdue Extension Master Home Food Preservation instructor Karen Richey to learn the basics of canning through an in-depth lecture and interactive discussion.
This free program is being offered Tuesday from 1-3 p.m., eastern time, in-person at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, 17746 C.R. 34, Suite E.
Register by calling Jenn at the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. Registration is required. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. To request a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, call 574-533-0554.
Tour cancelled for Wednesday
ELKHART — The Walk and Talk Tour with A.C.C.E.L.L, previously scheduled for Aug. 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Church Community Services has been cancelled.
Meeting set for Thursday
WAKARUSA — The Town of Wakarusa Redevelopment Commission meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the town hall, 100 W. Waterford St.
Pie Party set for September
LAGRANGE — Main Street LaGrange will host “LaGrange Pie Party” Sept. 16 starting at 1 p.m. in downtown LaGrange.
This three-pronged fundraising event will highlight three different aspects: Best Pie Contest, Pie Eating Contest, and Pie a Public Official, a news release stated. The Best Pie Contest will take place at Fireside Craft Burgers and Brews starting at 1 p.m. Each contestant paying a $25 entry fee has a chance at winning a $200 prize, while there will be a $5 door charge to sample and judge each pie.
The Pie Eating Contest will take place at Foltz Bakery at 2 p.m. Each person wanting to compete must pay a $15 entry fee and has a chance at winning a $100 prize. The final Pie a Public Official auction will take place at Linder’s Tavern on Main at 3:30 p.m. This is an opportunity to bid on pieing some local public officials in the face. A silent auction will also be taking place.
All proceeds from the event will go to purchase solar charging benches for around the courthouse grounds.
To learn more about the LaGrange Pie Party, follow the event on Main Street LaGrange Inc.’s Facebook page. Registration forms for the Best Pie Contest and Pie Eating Contest can be found on Facebook or by reaching out to Jenny Landez at jlandez@lagrangecounty.org.