Astronomy program set for Friday
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Parks Department will host a summer astronomy program this Friday evening.
The adventure begins at Briar Patch Shelter in Bonneyville Mill County Park, C.R. 131, from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Snacks will be provided and star charts will help participants identify and find constellations at any time of the year. The cost for this program is $3 per person. This program will happen rain or moon shine.
Pre-registration is required. Register online at elkhartcountyparks.org by Friday.
For more information regarding this specific event, contact Andy Langdon, Interpretive Naturalist, at alangdon@elkhartcounty.com or at 574-875-7422.
For more information about this and other upcoming events, visit elkhartcountyparks.org or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
Scooters for sale this month
GOSHEN – Goshen Home Medical will be hosting a scooter sale through the end of this month, or until the scooters are sold out.
Goshen Home Medical has been the exclusive scooter and wheelchair rental service for the Elkhart County Fair for more that 30 years, according to a news release. After the fair, scooters are thoroughly inspected, restored, and sold.
“Mobility scooters are mainly designed for outdoor use and are recommended for those that are basically mobile but are unable to walk long distances,” the release stated. “As a person begins to struggle with mobility, a scooter can be a life changer. Most of our fair scooters include a full, new scooter warranty and older models have a 30-day warranty. These are portable, can be separated, folded, and placed in a car or SUV. These units are not covered by insurance; but Goshen Home Medical does accept Care Credit which offers an interest free loan for up to 12 months.”
Power wheelchairs are mainly for indoors and around the home. These chairs have a tighter turning radius, do not have a handlebar which allows for ease in sitting at the dinner table, opening cabinets, and getting around in the home. In a power wheelchair, hands and arms are supported and the unit moves with a joystick which allows steering with a person’s fingertips.
These units can also be customized to fit an individual’s needs. Contact Goshen Home Medical for more information, they can work with physicians and insurance to see who would be eligible.
Learn more by calling at 574-533-0626, GoshenHomeMedical.com or follow them at at www.facebook.com/goshenhomemedical.
State issues breach warning
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration today announced that software used by a contractor experienced a security breach that exposed certain personal information of Indiana Medicaid members.
The names, addresses, case numbers and Medicaid numbers of more than 744,000 members of Indiana Medicaid were exposed in the breach, which occurred in the MOVIEit application used by Maximus Health Services, a news release stated. Social Security numbers of four additional Medicaid members were impacted.
The MOVEit application breach affected companies and organizations worldwide and occurred in late May.
Maximus alerted FSSA of the breach. The people affected in Indiana are members of Medicaid who had received a communication from Maximus regarding the selection of a managed care entity. Maximus is contacting all Medicaid members affected with information and options for credit monitoring, the release added.
For questions or additional information, individuals can call 1-833-919-4749 toll-free.