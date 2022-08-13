Park board meeting Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Park and Recreation Board meeting will take place at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Council Chambers, 229 S. Second St.
The meeting will take place electronically via Webex and Facebook Live. The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the following link https://coei.webex.com.The event number is 157 658 8380, and the password is parks21.
To view the meeting on Facebook go to www.facebook.com/CityofElkhartIN. The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chatbox and through Facebook live, which will be monitored throughout the meeting, a news release stated.
All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Thrift opening set for Thursday
ELKHART — A grand opening for Thrift at Woodland Crossing, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and other guests, will take place Thursday at 4 p.m. at 138 W. Hively Ave., Suite 7.
There will be special in-store sales throughout the day with light refreshments served from 3:30 to 5 p.m., a news release stated.
The Mennonite Central Committee Thrift Network is made up of more than 85 shops throughout the United States and Canada. As a network of not-for-profit Thrift Shops, they support the local and global relief, development and peace projects of MCC. To learn more, go to thrift.mcc.org.
Cemetery tour set for Thursday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be presenting a guided tour of Oakridge Cemetery in Goshen Thursday at 6 p.m.
The event is free to attend, but registration is required, according to a news release. The tour is limited to 20 people.
This guided tour will lead participants through the older sections of the cemetery and stop at particular sites with interesting stories and monuments that are a part of Goshen’s history. Please note that attending this program will include standing and walking throughout the duration of the program.
Register online by Wednesday by going to the Elkhart County Parks website at elkhartcountyparks.org and finding the event on the Events Calendar page.
Town council meeting on Tuesday
BRISTOL — The Town of Bristol will be hosting a council work session in-person Tuesday in the Council Chambers, in the Bristol Municipal Complex located at 303 E. Vistula, or via the scheduled Zoom meeting.
To join the Zoom meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82925670454 pwd=RUh0UlV3c3p4NGtVN2g4Y3U5T2IzUT09.
Dial in to 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 829 2567 0454 and the passcode is 474264.
Those who attend via Zoom may sign in any time after 6:30 to adjust audio/video settings. The meeting will be called to order at 7 p.m.
The History Museum to present talk
SOUTH BEND — Curator of Copshaholm Skylar Stasney will talk about the Oliver Mansion’s Pump House at Insights in History, taking place at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7, at The History Museum, 808 W. Washington St.
Reservations are required by Sept. 5, a news release stated. Admission is $3 for the general public or $1 for members. Insights in History is sponsored by THK Law LLP.
The presentation will chronicle the Pump House’s general functions and the reconstruction work the museum has completed on the one on the grounds of the Oliver Mansion.
A tour of the exterior of the Pump House will also be offered, the release added.
For more information, call The History Museum at 574-235-9664 or visit www.historymuseumSB.org.
Special town meeting Wednesday
MILLERSBURG — The Town of Millersburg will host a special meeting Wednesday at 201 W. Washington St. at 5 p.m.
The purpose is to award the bidder of the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, a news release stated.