County commissioners
to meet MondayGOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners will meet at 9. a.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St.
Library school programs available
MILFORD — Students, teachers and staff of Wawasee Community School Corp. can get a library card at Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St. People should bring a student ID card (or teacher/staff ID) to the adult circulation desk and a staffer will register them for a library card.
People should let the library staff know they are homeschooling. The library can assist with requesting books, and if they don’t have the book one needs, a person might be able to borrow it from another library.
The library has a collection of Book Buddy Kits in the meeting room that have different themes, such as Music, Block Builders, Transportation, Dinosaurs and Magnets. Kits can be checked out for 21 days. Ask at the children’s circulation desk for more information.
To learn more, visit www.milford.lib.in.us.
School board to meet Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community School Board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the MCS Administration Center, 56853 Northridge Drive.
Town council to meet Aug. 21
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 21.
The meeting can be viewed on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7715194193?pwd=OUVZSEtjcWgvYVpHNStxQ294eVdTQT09. The meeting ID is 771 519 4193 and the passcode is 890394.
Library trustees to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library Board of Trustees will host its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting location will be the downtown library, 300 S. Second St.
To learn more, www.myepl.org.