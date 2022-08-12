City council to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in a regular session at 6 p.m. Monday.
For a live stream of this meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88401039658, or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 884 0103 9658.
To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial “9” if calling on the telephone.
Library board to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place in the library meeting room, 101 N. Main St., a news release stated.
Hot dog sale set for Saturday
GOSHEN — A hillbilly hot dog sale will take place, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, at CycleWorks, located at 1210 E. Lincoln Ave.
Proceeds will go to the East Goshen Neighborhood Association, for the annual neighborhood picnic and the annual chili supper, a news release stated.
EnviroFest set for Aug. 20
ELKHART — The Elkhart Environmental Center will host the 25th annual EnviroFest Aug. 20, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Island Park, located at Main and Sycamore streets.
EnviroFest will feature live music, food, drinks, kid’s activities, canoe rides by Wilderness Inquiry, and vendors focused on sustainability, a news release stated. Music at the main stage will be provided by Acoustic Gravity and Memphis Underground and there will be animal shows by Indiana Wild, as well as a local beer garden for those over 21.
There will be family-friendly entertainment in the kids’ area with booths, activities, and games, as well as exhibits to see businesses, vendors, organizations, and artists showcasing innovative ideas, sustainability initiatives, products, services, art and more.
The EEC is once again partnering with Bike Elkhart County to offer a bike valet, the release added. Those who bring bikes are asked to leave them safely parked in a secured area.
Admission is $5 per family, of any size. For more information, call the EEC at 574-293-5070 or go to www.ElkhartEnviroFest.com.
New pickleball courts set to open
ELKHART — Today Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson will join Park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki to cut the ribbon and celebrate the grand opening of six new pickleball courts at Studebaker Park located at 1020 McDonald St.
The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., a news release stated. These are the first public pickleball courts the City of Elkhart has constructed.
Following the ribbon cutting, Mayor Roberson and Czarnecki will play a quick game of pickleball with staff members from their departments. A round-robin singles tournament will begin at 1:30 p.m. featuring 30 pickleball players from the community.
“These new courts are part of the city’s efforts to provide quality amenities at city parks for all ages to enjoy,” the release added.
For those interested in more information, contact Elkhart Parks and Recreation at 574-295-7275 or by email at city.parks@coei.org or check out ElkhartIndiana.org/parks.
Artifact identification set for Sept. 3
WOLCOTTVILLE — An artifact identification event will take place at Dallas Lake Lodge, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Archaeologist Craig R. Arnold, of Weintraut & Associates Inc., will be on-hand to help identify and date artifacts, a news release stated. Arnold is not an appraiser.
Those who take part are asked to limit collections to 10 pieces at a time so everyone can participate. September is Archaeology Month in Indiana, the release added.
Dallas Lake Park is located at 0505 W. 700 South, Wolcottville. For more information, contact Naturalist Leslie Arnold, at 260-854-2225, or larnold@lagrangecounty.org.