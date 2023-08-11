Common council to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Common Council will meet in executive session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The session will take place at Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 229 S. Second St. The session will be to discuss the implementation of security systems. No final action will be taken and no other subject matter will be discussed.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Baugo Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Education Services Center, 58703 C.R. 3 South, a news release stated.
This is a meeting open to the public for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated by the agenda.
Goshen Health program recognized
GOSHEN — Goshen Heart & Vascular Center’s cardiovascular rehabilitation program was recently recertified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
The association seeks to reduce morbidity, mortality and disability from cardiovascular disease through education, prevention, rehabilitation, research and disease management — improving the quality of life for patients and their families, a news release stated.
Cardiovascular rehabilitation programs help people with heart and vascular problems (like heart attacks, atrial fibrillation, high blood pressure and peripheral artery disease) recover faster and live healthier. Programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.
“This certification recognizes we provide the most advanced scientifically based care to achieve the best results for our patients,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO in the release. “We are proud of our colleagues in this area, who work tirelessly to inspire our patients. And we’re just as proud of our patients for their successes in improving their health and quality of life. Whenever we can improve the health of individuals and their families in our community, we feel the gratification of living out our mission.”
AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years. To learn more, contact lfisher2@goshenhealth.com or visit www.GoshenHealth.com.
Bowen Center to host open house
WARSAW — Bowen Center will formally cut the ribbon on its relocated Warsaw health clinic, now co-located with the Bowen Center outpatient office.
The ribbon-cutting and open house will take place Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 850 N. Harrison St. The public is welcome, and tours will follow the ribbon-cutting with light refreshments and giveaways, a news release stated.
The clinic originally opened in a building adjacent to the outpatient office in 2020. It was Bowen Center’s first primary care clinic. Bowen Center now has primary care clinics co-located with its mental health care, addiction recovery treatment and skills coaching services in Warsaw, Fort Wayne, Huntington and Wabash with more planned.
Bowen Center’s move to integrated care is aimed at addressing the unique healthcare challenges underserved populations face, the release added. Removing obstacles that prevent or limit access to quality healthcare contributes to the quality of life for those living in a community. Bowen Health Clinic welcomes Medicaid, and no one is turned away for an inability to pay. To make an appointment, call 888-470-0082. To learn more, visit BowenCenter.org.