Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.