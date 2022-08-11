School board to meet today
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Fairfield School Board will take place at 4:30 p.m. today, prior to the board meeting.
The session will take place at the Fairfield Community Schools Administration Office, 67240 C.R. 31, a news release stated.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet in executive session at 4 p.m. Monday.
The session will take place at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way, a news release stated. The purpose will be to train board members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of the members as public officials.
Bag a Bat on Sept. 1
SOUTH BEND — St. Joseph County Parks will be hosting an evening with the “bats” at St. Patrick’s County Park Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Harvest Room of the White Barn.
The presenter for the evening will be Senior Wildlife Biologist Jeremy Sheets from Orbis Environmental Consulting, a news release stated. The presentation will address bat species found in Indiana, and a demonstration on how “live bats” are processed for scientific data after being removed from mist nets. Participants will also enjoy a bat nana split while watching bats exit the Red Barn.
Program fee is $4 per person. Advance registration and payment are required by Aug. 30.
For more information or to register, call 574-654-3155.
St. Patrick’s County Park is located 50651 Laurel Road, north of Auten Road in South Bend.
Live story time returns Sept. 21
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., has announced that live story times will resume during the school year this fall.
Story time is geared toward children ages 3-6 and will be hosted at the library by various library staff members, a news release stated. Research has found that reading storybooks to children is one of the most important activities for developing the knowledge required for eventual success in reading.
Story times will take place Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. beginning September 21. Programs will be the same for both time slots. These are not separate events.
All activities are free and no library card is needed to attend. Registration will be in the in the children’s department.
For those interested in learning a new foreign language, the library offers several different book options — everything from language learning books to crafting books to sports skills books and more. And if MPL doesn’t own a book on a specific topic, the catalog of Evergreen resources is available, where books can be shipped from any Evergreen library to Milford for you to check out at a home library.
To learn more, visit www.milford.lib.in.us.
New coastal website online
INDIANAPOLIS — A new online tool now available on the Indiana DNR’s website will provide Indiana’s Lake Michigan coastal communities with a one-stop shop for information about coastal resources.
Designated the Indiana Coastal Atlas, and available at on.IN.gov/coastal-atlas, the website presents information about the coastal program area using maps, pictures, and informational text, a news release stated.
The Indiana Coastal Atlas was developed by the Indiana DNR’s Lake Michigan Coastal Program, in partnership with the Indiana Geographic Information Office. The project was funded in part by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office of Coastal Management.
The LMCP, located online at IN.gov/lakemichigancoastalprogram, supports coordination and partnerships among local, state, and federal agencies and local organizations for the protection and sustainable use of natural and cultural resources in the Lake Michigan region.