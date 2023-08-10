Fair set for today
ELKHART — The city of Elkhart will Community Resource Fair today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Lerner, 410 S. Main St.
This event was developed to better educate/inform constituents of the various opportunities offered by the city of Elkhart and other local entities, a news release stated.
“Resources will be shared from vendors about what they do, how they do it and who they do it for, and lastly how residents can utilize and benefit from their services,” the release added. “We have over 40 vendors that will be participating in this annual event.”
To learn more, visit elkhartindiana.org/events.
Library to host August events
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., will be hosting a number of events for August.
Zephyr, a wind quintet, will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 in the Community Roots outdoor space. The quintet, which has performed together since 2011, will bring an assortment of tunes from classical to pop favorites and everything in between. The library asks attendees to bring their own camp chairs or blankets for the event. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the downstairs meeting room.
The library will hold a second jewelry fix-it clinic at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the downstairs meeting room. Shelly Krueger and Sarah Wright will teach attendees basic repairs through hands-on experience. In the future, attendees will do similar repairs on their own. Limited repair supplies and tools will be provided for this event. If the supplies for your particular repair project aren’t available, the instructors will have pointers on how to find what you need. For information, email Wright at swright@syracuse.lib.in.us.
The Workshop, Syracuse Public Library’s adult writing group, will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, in Community Roots. Anyone interested in writing is welcome to attend. Bring a piece — whether fiction, poetry, or anything in between — to share or come listen to others. The group usually engages in writing-related discussions during each session, too.
In the event of inclement weather, the group will move into the downstairs meeting room.
To learn more, visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
Fly-in breakfast set for Aug. 27
FORT WAYNE — Mizpah Shrine will be hosting the 51st Fly-In Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27
The event will take place at Fort Wayne International Airport Aviation Hangar 2019, 11021 W. Perimeter Road, a news release stated. There will be a minimum donation of $8 per person, and children younger than 5 will eat for free. The menu includes eggs to order, sausage, ham, pancakes, hash browns, toast, coffee, milk, or orange juice.
Donations will go to Shriner’s Hospital in Chicago and Dayton. To learn more, visit mizpahshrine.com.
Dolenz concert rescheduled for Oct. 27
ANGOLA — A concert by Micky Dolenz at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts has been rescheduled to Oct. 27.
Prices range from $40 to $65. The concert begins at 8 p.m., with doors to the Ryan Concert Hall opening at 7 p.m.
Remaining tickets for the concert are back on sale at trineutickets.universitytickets.com.
Retirement event set for Sept. 5
SYRACUSE — An open house is planned for Key Bank lead teller Kathy Lantz from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Wawasee Village branch, 816 S. Huntington St.
An Elkhart native, Lantz began working as a teller at State Bank of Syracuse Aug. 13, 1984. She and her husband Bill, who recently retired as an elementary school teacher for Wawasee Community Schools, have two children, Megan and Christopher, and five grandchildren.
“Kathy is looking forward to more time spent with family and on the lakes,” a news release stated. “Both clients and the community are encouraged to stop in and wish Kathy well on her new venture.”
For more information, call Key Bank at 574-457-4449.