BMV announces public hearing
NAPPANEE — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced it will hold a public hearing to take public comment regarding the proposal to close the Nappanee BMV branch, located at 219 W. Market St.
The hearing will take place Aug. 23 at 6 p.m., at the branch itself, a news release stated. BMV representatives will be in attendance to receive public comment regarding the proposed closure.
The public is invited to provide comment at the hearing or submit written comment to bmvpublichearing@bmv.in.gov. Those wishing to have their emailed comments made part of the record need to submit them by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 23.
NIPSCO rate change to take effect
MERRILLVILLE — Northern Indiana Public Service Co. LLC has received a decision from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to adjust its natural gas rates, effective Sept. 1.
The utility will phase in the newly approved rates over a two-step process expected in September 2022 and March 2023 — with the majority of the increase occurring in September, a news release stated.
An average residential customer will see an expected overall increase of approximately $6 per month, or 10% following the two-step change — which is lower than the previously proposed increase request of 17%. This change also revises the customer charge to approximately $16.33, which is a reduction from the $24.50 proposed.
Bill payment-assistance programs, including support for vulnerable customers, as well as energy savings programs, continue to be available. Learn more at NIPSCO.com/save and NIPSCO.com/assistance.
School trustees to meet Thursday
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet in executive session at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way, a news release stated. The purpose will be to train board members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of the members as public officials.
Corn Husking Contest Oct. 1
BREMEN — The Indiana State Corn Husking Contest will take place Oct. 1 in a cornfield on the Craig Geyer Farm at 20565 Tyler Road, Bremen.
Admission and parking are free, a news release stated. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the contest will begin as soon as the horses are harnessed and ready to go. It should end when the last participant has finished husking, usually between 4 and 5 p.m.
The cost to compete is $10 or $20, depending on class of participation. To learn more visit www.cornhusking.com or visit the Indiana Corn Husking Association on Facebook.
‘Touch-a-truck’ set for Aug. 27
GOSHEN — The Goshen Parks and Recreation Department will host “Touch-a-Truck,” from 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 27.
This free event will provide an opportunity for children to explore their favorite vehicles in a safe and supervised environment, a news release stated. Vehicle types may include public service, emergency, utility, construction and others, and personnel will teach about the vehicles and their benefits to the community. A noise-free time will be from 9 to 10 a.m. for those with sensory impairments.
To learn more, contact Goshen Parks and Recreation at 574-534-2901 or visit them on Facebook.
Grace College to host concert
WARSAW — Grace College & Village at Winona Concert Series Welcomes The Booth Brothers and The Guardians, along with special guests The No Name Quartet Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.
The event will take place at Lakeview Middle School, 848 E. Smith St., and is hosted by Northern Lakes Gospel Promotions, a news release stated.
To learn more visit www.facebook.com/NLGospelPromotions or nlgpromos.com.