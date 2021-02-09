Sign up, ask questions to economist Morton Marcus
NAPPANEE — A public Zoom meeting hosted by ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday with the goal of helping community members understand how the forthcoming additional stimulus money will affect Elkhart County’s economy.
Thursday’s featured speaker will be Morton Marcus, a well-known Indiana economist, who will look at and explain the numbers and the likely effect on area residents and businesses.
The free Zoom meeting is open to the public. To obtain the sign-in information, contact ACTNappaneeWakarusa@gmail.com. At this email address, you can also submit questions for Marcus to answer during his presentation.
Judges needed for student history contests
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society is looking for volunteers to serve as virtual judges for the 2021 National History Day in Indiana contests.
NHDI is a yearlong program dedicated to enhancing history education in Indiana's schools. Students in grades four through 12 explore a historical subject that fits under the annual theme. This year’s theme is “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.” Students use their research to create a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website. To reach the 2021 NHDI State Virtual Contest, students must qualify at one of four regional virtual contests.
At the regional contests, judges work in teams to interview students about their project, give feedback and rank winners. Regional finalists advance to the state contest — state projects are due by April 22, with results announced May 3. Then, the top two entries from each junior and senior category become eligible to compete in June at the National Contest for National History Day.
Although no experience is necessary to serve as a judge, interested individuals must attend one of two webinars this month. In the webinars, NHDI State Coordinator Jonnie Fox will discuss the new NHD rules and judging process, since all contests will be held virtually this year.
The two webinars take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
To register, visit https://indianahistory.org/.
Volunteer time commitment is approximately six hours.
NHDI staff will provide a Zoom session on the Saturday of each contest weekend, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for judges to meet and work with their judging teams.
Regional NHDI contests will take place virtually on the following dates and times:
South and IPS Regional Contest: March 4-7, 2021
Southwest Regional Contest: March 12-14, 2021
Central Regional Contest: March 19-21, 2021
North Regional Contest: March 26-28, 2021
The State Virtual Contest will take place from April 29 to May 2.
For more information, visit www.indianahistory.org/historyday or call 317-232-1882.
