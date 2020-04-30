Artists sought for 58th annual Arts & Crafts Festival
NAPPANEE — The Barns at Nappanee, Home of Amish Acres, is seeking artists and craftsmen to bring their paints, brushes, needles, thread, potter's wheel and tinker's dam Aug. 6-9 for the 58th Amish Acres' Arts & Crafts Festival.
“The Barns at Nappanee is a place filled with history, and the Amish Acres' Arts & Crafts Festival is at the heart of that history," said The Barns at Nappanee General Manager Gabriel Rivera. "For the 58th consecutive year, this fantastic event will be welcoming artisans from across the country, and we could not be any more excited than we are to host it again this summer and continue the longstanding traditions that folks around here have come to know and love. As our state opens up after this national health crisis, we are encouraging everyone to highlight the Arts & Crafts Festival on their calendars, Aug. 6-9, as a unique opportunity to get outside and have something special to enjoy with friends and family.”
The festival was named the 21st of 100 Best Classic and Contemporary Craft Shows in America by Sunshine Artist magazine. Each voting artist is given a ballot that allows them to list the top 10 grossing shows they attended. The winners are chosen on the total sales of each event.
Vendor applications are now being accepted online at thebarnsatnappanee.com. Contact Becky Cappert at 574-773-4188, ext. 215, or becky@thebarnsatnappanee.com for more information.
Free tax filing available to Hoosiers
With several months left to file individual income taxes by the extended July 15 deadline, the Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding eligible Hoosiers to take advantage of the free tax filing program, INfreefile.
The INfreefile program allows qualifying individuals with a 2019 adjusted gross income of $69,000 or less to file both federal and state taxes electronically at no cost.
“As of last week, 94,300 Hoosiers have used the INfreefile program in 2020,” stated DOR Chief Information Officer Kevin Gulley. “That’s an increase of over 7% from last year.
“We want to continue to remind Hoosiers that INfreefile is still available, and is a great filing option for qualified individuals who can use this program.”
There is still a significant amount of Hoosiers who may also qualify for this no-cost and easy to use program to file their state and federal income taxes, DOR officials state in a recent news release.
Customers are asked to visit the INfreefile website directly at freefile.dor.in.gov to learn more about this program and access the list of DOR-approved vendors, which include FreeTax USA, H&R Block, OLT Online Taxes, Tax Slayer, Tax Act and Turbo Tax.
As a reminder to customers who have used the INfreefile program previously, all returning INfreefile users must create a new account for each tax filing year. Visit freefile.dor.in.gov to learn more and to create a new account.
State’s first Free Fishing Day set
Sunday is the first of Indiana’s four Free Fishing Days, in which Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp.
Fishing is an excellent way to get outside and connect as a family, DNR officials state in a recent news release. May is an especially good time to fish because the water is warming and the fish are biting.
Residents can visit a local park, state forest, fish and wildlife area or state recreation area for fishing opportunities. For public places to fish, see the Where to Fish map at on.IN.gov/where2fish. People may also find nearby urban water with catchable-size channel catfish or rainbow trout at wildlife.IN.gov/7508.htm.
This year’s remaining Free Fishing Days are June 6-7 and Sept. 26.
