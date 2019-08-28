Artifact identification at Dallas Lake Park Sept. 7
WOLCOTTVILLE — Celebrate Archaeology Month by taking personal pre-historic and historic artifact collections to the Dallas Lake Lodge Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Archaeologist Craig R. Arnold of Weintraut & Associates Inc. will be on-hand to help identify and date artifacts. Arnold is not an appraiser. Attendees should limit their collection to 10 pieces at a time so everyone can participate, organizers said.
Those interested should meet at the LaGrange County Historical Society and check out a mastodon skull. There are activities for the entire family: pioneer candle-dipping, butter in a jar and games. Rachel Sharkey, archaeologist for the Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, will have children’s dig boxes and an informational table.
Dallas Lake Park is located at 0505 W. 700 South. For more information, contact Naturalist Leslie Arnold at 260-854-2225, or larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
Troopers to conduct sobriety checkpoint
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Troopers with the Indiana State Police Bremen Post will be partnering with local law enforcement in Kosciusko County to conduct a sobriety checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Kosciusko County Friday from 10 p.m. until midnight. This checkpoint is part of the Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over campaign that has been in effect since Aug. 5 and will conclude Sept. 2. Drivers who encounter this checkpoint are asked to have their driver’s licenses and registrations available for troopers. Time spent at the checkpoint will be minimal.
Free Family Sunday at Havilah Beardsley House only
ELKHART — On Sunday from 1 – 4 p.m., the entire family is invited to Free Family Sunday at Havilah Beardsley House.
Havilah Beardsley House was home to Elkhart’s founder, Havilah Beardsley.
The first Sunday of each month April – November, either Ruthmere Museum or Havilah Beardsley House is open to the public for no admission charged between 1 and 4 p.m. Ruthmere is open in April, June, August and October. Havilah Beardsley House is open May, July, September and November. When one site is open for a Free Family Sunday, the other site is closed, museum officials explained.
Regular guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are Tuesday through Saturday on the hour from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 – 3 p.m. For more information visit www.Ruthmere.org.
Ruthmere to host Tuesday's Teas @ 2
ELKHART — On Sept. 3, the public is invited to experience Ruthmere’s 1st Tuesday Tea@2.
The idea is to slow down each Tuesday afternoon — September in Ruthmere's garden and October in Ruthmere's game room (unless weather permits outdoors). Attendees can watch butterflies chase dragonflies while sipping tea. Tea drinkers can take their own favorite teacup or borrow one of Ruthmere’s. Those not up for socializing can enjoy a quiet seat alone to read a book. Light tea foods will be served. Cost is $10 per person. Register at www.Ruthmere.org.
Local students receive Everence scholarships
GOSHEN — Several local students have received Everence college scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year.
The scholarship recipients are:
• Benjamin Bontrager-Singer from Goshen, pursuing a degree at Eastern Mennonite University.
• Lydia Holsopple from Millersburg, pursuing a degree at Goshen College.
• Kaitlyn Reese from New Paris, pursing a degree at Calvin University.
They are among 42 recipients of Everence college scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year. The scholarship program encourages young people to explore the integration of faith and finances while helping them on their educational journeys.
More than 200 students from across the country applied for scholarships
One student received a $3,000 scholarship, two received $2,000 scholarships and 39 others received $1,000 scholarships for the upcoming school year. For a complete list of scholarship recipients and their photos, visit everence.com.
