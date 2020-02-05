Area students perform with Trine wind ensemble
ANGOLA — The Trine University wind ensemble will perform music from television shows and movies related to secret agents and spying at its Feb. 23 concert in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
"I Spy: A Concert of Espionage" begins at 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The wind ensemble is under the direction of Mark Kays, chair of Trine's Music Department.
Local students performing with the wind ensemble include the following:
• Emily Lomax, of Goshen, playing euphonium. Lomax is majoring in forensic science and biology at Trine.
• Ian Fahrenkrog, of Elkhart, playing french horn. Fahrenkrog is majoring in chemical engineering at Trine.
• Blake Williams, of Elkhart, playing french horn. Williams is majoring in communication at Trine.
The concert opens with "Get Smart" by Irving Szathmary, followed by "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." by Daniel Pemberton.
Assistant director Alyssa Newbill will conduct "Mission: Impossible" by Lalo Schifrin and Danny Elfman, then Kays will return to the podium for "The Pink Panther" by Henry Mancini and "Bond James Bond," arranged by Stephen Bulla, which includes music from "Goldfinger," "The Spy Who Loved Me," "The World Is Not Enough," "Skyfall" and "Live and Let Die."
Mennonite Disaster Service to hold event Saturday
GOSHEN — Mennonite Disaster Service will host Brenda Phillips as the featured speaker at the annual all-unit meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East.
Phillips will discuss the origins of MDS, and how it influences volunteering today. She will also encourage attendees to look forward and see how to increase and diversify grass roots volunteer base. Phillips is the dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Indiana University South Bend. She has volunteered with MDS on a variety of tasks, from assessing their efforts to supporting the development of disaster courses and programs at Hesston College and Canadian Mennonite University. She is the author of Mennonite Disaster Service, a book about Hurricane Katrina and the therapeutic healing effects of volunteer work.
Civil right advocate will speak at Goshen College
GOSHEN — Michelle Alexander, a writer, civil rights advocate and professor best known for her 2010 book “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness,” will present the Atlee and Winifred Beechy Peace, Justice and Reconciliation Lecture at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Goshen College Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
Alexander is a civil rights lawyer, advocate, legal scholar and author. Her book “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” is a bestselling book that helped to transform the national debate on racial and criminal justice in the United States, according to Goshen College officials. Since “The New Jim Crow” was first published in 2010, it has spent nearly 250 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list and has been cited in judicial decisions, adopted in campuswide and communitywide reads and has inspired a generation of racial justice activists motivated by Alexander’s unforgettable argument that “we have not ended racial caste in America; we have merely redesigned it.” The book has won numerous awards, including the 2011 NAACP Image Award for best nonfiction. Alexander has been featured in national radio and television media outlets, including MSNBC, NPR, CNN, Bill Moyers Journal, The Colbert Show, Real Time with Bill Maher, Tavis Smiley, Democracy Now! and C-SPAN.
Alexander is a graduate of Stanford Law School and Vanderbilt University. She has clerked for Justice Harry A. Blackmun on the U.S. Supreme Court and for Chief Judge Abner Mikva on the D.C. Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals.
