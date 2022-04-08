County health board to meet
ALBION — The Noble County Health Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 19.
The meeting will take place at Office Complex South, 2090 IN-9 A, according to a news release.
County drainage board to meet
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Drainage Board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the county public services building at 4230 Elkhart Road, according to a news release.
Wakarusa Library to host events
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will be hosting several upcoming events.
The annual Friends of the Library Book Sale will take place Thursday through Saturday during the Maple Syrup Festival. The sale takes place in the Meeting Room at the library. Materials for the sale will include good used books, music CDs, DVDs and more. Members of the Friends of the Library may shop the presale event April 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Regular sale hours are April 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Reminder — the library will be closed April 23 and shoppers must use the North Entrance to the meeting room to access the sale.
On April 25, at 2:30 p.m. on the library Facebook and YouTube pages, “3D Underwater Friend” will take place.
Book Bites is set for April 26 at 10:15 a.m. in the Children’s area of the library. Children and their grownups will explore stories and activities to encourage children to develop a lifelong love of reading and learning. No registration is required for this event.
Young Adults (grades 6-12) are invited to join Ms. Laura for BINGO Night April 26 at 6 p.m. There will be free snacks, books, and prizes, and registration is required for this event.
“Five Peas in the Pod” is currently running on the library Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how each pea has a mission, one more important than the rest.
To learn more visit www.wakarusapubliclibrary.org.
Purdue University Northwest to offer Cybersecurity degree
HAMMOND and WESTVILLE — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) announces they will be offering a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity degree.
PNW plans to transition current undergraduates and welcome new students into the program during the 2022-23 academic year, pending approval by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, according to news release. PNW students currently enrolled in the bachelor’s of Computer Information Technology degree, with a concentration in Cybersecurity, would be eligible to transition to the new Cybersecurity bachelor’s degree.
To learn more visit www.pnw.edu.
Ruthmere to host presentation April 23
ELKHART — Ruthmere and the Ruthmere Book Club will host a lecture by Luke Gascho that will focus on the history of the interactions between the Potawatomi and settlers in Northern Indiana, which includes the settlement and founding of Elkhart by Dr. Havilah Beardsley in 1831.
Gascho will speak at the Havilah Beardsley House at 4 p.m. April 23, according to a news release. The Havilah Beardsley House is located on the northwest corner of Main Street and Beardsley Avenue. The community is invited to attend this free lecture. Seating is limited. To reserve a seat, please register at Ruthmere.org or call 574-264-0330.
Gascho, PhD, served as executive director of Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College, Wolf Lake, for 22 years until his retirement in 2019.
Learn more about Ruthmere’s participation at Ruthmere.org/Special-Exhibits-and-Programs or contact Program Coordinator Lois Tomaszewski at ltomaszewski@ruthmere.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.