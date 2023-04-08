Dogapalooza set for May 13
GOSHEN — Elkhart County Parks will be hosting “Dogapalooza” May 13 at Ox Bow Park at the lower field in Ox Bow County Park, 23033 C.R. 45.
There will be four hours, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., full of dog and people-friendly activities, a police K9 demonstration, doggy yoga, dog (and people) food, local pet rescues and organizations, an off-leash doggy play area and others. Participants can register and participate in the Humane Society of Elkhart County’s 6th annual Paws for a Cause race and walk.
There will be no park entrance fee during both Dogapalooza and Paws for a Cause thanks to sponsors, Thor Industries and Welch Packaging, a news release stated. Registration for the Paws for a Cause race is at elkharthumanesociety.org/pawsforacause23/. All dog attendees must be kept on a 6 foot leash unless in the designated off-leash area. Attendees who do not following park policy as well as any aggressive dog(s) are subject to removal.
Explore more upcoming programs and park activities at elkhartcountyparks.org.
Workshop set for April 22
GOSHEN — Fables Books has announced their partnership with local author Katherine Higgs-Coultard for a teen writers workshop in flash fiction.
After Hours Teen Writers Workshop will take place April 22 from 3-5 p.m. Seventh through 12th grade students are invited to experience flash fiction as they experiment with style and form, share ideas, improve their writing skills, and connect with other young writers, a news release stated.
Registration is required. Learn more at fablesbooks.com/TeenWriters.
Home builders seminar Tuesday
GOSHEN – Interra Credit Union is hosting a free Home Builder’s Seminar at the credit union’s main office, 300 W. Lincoln Ave. Tuesday from 6–7:30 p.m.
Interra’s Mortgage Team will discuss the construction loan process of building new or adding on to a current home. Experts from Interra’s Mortgage department will be available to answer any questions as well.
Space is limited and RSVPs are highly encouraged. Contact Jennifer Abney at jenna@interracu.com or by calling 574.534.2506, ext. 7956 to see if space is still available.
Interra Credit Union, headquartered in Goshen, was charted in 1932 and has assets of $1.6 billion. The credit union’s field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 300 full and part-time employees serving nearly 92,000 members. Interra currently operates 16 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall, and Noble counties in Indiana. To learn more, visit interracu.com.
Fundraiser event set for April 30
ALBION — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, 1426 W. 300 North, will be the featured community organization of the April 30 Fort Wayne TinCaps game.
Staff and Black Pine Volunteers will be at the Community Corner Kiosk, presented by Fort Financial, during the game to answer questions and accept donations for the sanctuary, a news release stated. Their will also be an informative video about the sanctuary and participation for the ceremonial first pitch.
The Fort Wayne TinCaps are the Midwest League Minor League Baseball team and High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Home games are played at the award-winning Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne
On April 30 the TinCaps will be playing the Great Lakes Loons, who are the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m. with gates opening at 12:05 p.m. The game is also a postgame autograph day.
The Fort Wayne TinCaps will be donating a portion of ticket sales to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary when purchased through a special link www.tincapstickets.com/group/event/BlackPine by midnight April 14. Tickets are $12 and located in section 114, along the third base line.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary is a 501c3 non-profit organization and relies 100% on donations, event ticket sales and sponsorship, park admission, and grants. To learn more, visit www.bpsanctuary.org.