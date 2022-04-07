Salyer resigns from Wawasee chamber
SYRACUSE — Renea Salyer has tendered her resignation as Executive Director of the Wawasee Syracuse Chamber of Commerce and the SWCC Foundation.
"Renea stated the additional time required of her position plus the commute from Warsaw to Syracuse has now placed a burden on her personal ability to respond to the increasing needs of her family," said Board President Dennis Pressler in a Wednesday news release. "She has accepted an unrelated position in Warsaw."
Salyer will continue to be available on an advisory basis to assist in our transition, the release stated.
"Renea has done an outstanding job in the last 2½ years," Pressler added. "She has been the key to making our chamber a driving force in the advancement of our community."
Well-qualified candidates for the position of Executive Director are being identified and are being sought, the release added, and Pressler will be the acting Executive Director in the interim.
School board meeting cancelled
NAPPANEE — The Wa-Nee Community School Board meeting originally scheduled for Monday has been cancelled.
The meeting has not been rescheduled, according to a news release.
County council to meet
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Council will meet at the LaGrange County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan Street, LaGrange, Monday at 8:30 a.m.
The public is invited to attend, according to a news release. The council may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 national emergency
Special meeting called for Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Elkhart County Visitor Center, 3421 Cassopolis St.
The meeting will be for the purpose of receiving information on strategic planning, and will conduct any such business as may come before it at that time, according to a news release. The public is welcome to attend.
Catholic Charities to celebrate 100 Years
FORT WAYNE — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend (CCFWSB) will be celebrating 100 years of serving people in need at their 100th Anniversary Gala April 21.
The black-tie optional event will take place at the Fort Wayne Country Club, 5221 Covington Road, with doors opening at 6 p.m., according to a news release.
Fr. Agustino Torres, CFR, is a priest with the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal based in the Bronx, New York, will serve as speaker for the event.
Tickets are on sale until Monday at www.ccfwsb.org/gala or call 260-422-5625.
For more information, contact Nicole Kurut, CCFWSB Mission Advancement Manager, at nkurut@ccfwsb.org.
School board to meet Monday
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation School Board will meet Monday at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Corporation Board Conference Room at 5050 US-33, according to a news release.
School trustees to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet in executive session at 5:45 p.m., Tuesday, in the Executive Principal's office at Elkhart High School, 2608 California Road.
Their regular meeting will be followed by a public work session at 6:15 p.m., then by their regular meeting at 7 p.m., according to a news release.
Town council to meet Monday
WAKARUSA — The town council of Wakarusa will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, at the town hall at 100 Waterford St., according to a news release.
