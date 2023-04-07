Taste of Nappanee to return April 22
NAPPANEE — The Annual Taste of Nappanee and Spring Artisans Market will take place April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The events will take place at the Barns of Nappanee, 1600 W. Market St., and are free of charge.
To learn more, visit visitnappanee.com/nappanee-events/taste-of-nappanee-2023.
Drainage board to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Drainage Board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place in room A of the county public services building, 4230 Elkhart Road.
Greencroft to host speaker event
GOSHEN — “Can These Bones Live? Faith in a Secular Age” will be presented by Richard Kauffman at the Jennings auditorium, Greencroft Community Center from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 17, 19, 24 and 26.
The event is part of the Lifelong Learning Institute’s 2023 Spring Series class, a news release stated.
Registration is at www.life-learn.org or by calling 574-535-7566, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members, and Medicaid and HUD free with $10 membership.
Kauffman is a retired book review editor of the Christian Century, the release added. He has previously served as an editor at Mennonite Publishing House and Christianity Today, and administrative vice president and theology instructor at Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary. In retirement he has served as an interim pastor at Lombard (Illinois) Mennonite Church and Berkey Avenue Mennonite Fellowship in Goshen.
School registration now underway
GOSHEN — Registration is now underway for St. John the Evangelist School, 117 W. Monroe St., for preschool through sixth grade.
Scholarship opportunities are available, based on family income guidelines. To learn more contact the school at 574-533-9480 or visit www.stjohncatholic.com/school.
Academic symposium set for Wednesday
GOSHEN — The 24th annual Goshen College Student Academic Symposium will take place Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Faculty will be also recognized for promotions and recently-published work at the event, a news release stated.
The keynote session, “Rigor and Right Action: Supporting Human Dignity in Research” by Dr. Laura Miller-Groff, University of Notre Dame, will begin at 9 a.m. in the Church-Chapel Sanctuary. Following the keynote speaker, promoted and recently-published faculty will be recognized at 9:30 a.m., with a reception to follow. Faculty being recognized include Sara Patrick, associate professor of mathematics and Kendra Yoder, associate professor of Sociology and WGS program director.
The presentations consist of more than 100 Goshen College students and faculty members presenting original research and speaking on panels.
“Every year, the Academic Symposium aims to acknowledge original undergraduate, graduate and faculty research that plays a fruitful and essential role in GC’s academic programs while also providing a professional development opportunity for students to practice their presentation and research skills,” the release added. “It’s also an opportunity to engage with students, faculty and staff across Goshen College, as well as with the local community, on a broad range of academic research and creative works.”
For the first time, GC is suspending classes for the day to enable all students and faculty to participate in this celebration of academic achievements across all disciplines.
For more information and a full schedule of the day’s events, visit goshen.edu/symposium.