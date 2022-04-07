School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART – The Baugo Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Education Services Center at 29125 C.R. 22 West.
There will be no executive session, according to a news release.
This is a meeting of the School Board in public for the purpose of conducting the School Corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated by the agenda.
Elkhart installs new stop signs on Greenleaf
ELKHART – Today, the City of Elkhart finished installing three new 3-way stop signs on Greenleaf Blvd. Following a traffic study, stop signs at three intersections were warranted.
Those intersections at Greenleaf and Osolo, Greenleaf and Broadmoor and Greenleaf and Bay, according to a news release.
“These stop signs are designed to slow down traffic along Greenleaf Blvd. and make the road safer for all,” the release added.
Town council meeting set for tonight
BRISTOL — The Town Council of Bristol will host a meeting at the Bristol Municipal Complex Council Chambers.
Those not available to attend in person can participate via a scheduled Zoom meeting. Sign in may take place any time after 6:30 p.m., but the meeting will not be called to order until 7 p.m.
Join the Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88951788580?pwd=VXQ0ditTYndYbitYZllkanRNcHJMUT09. Dial in to 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 889 5178 8580 and the Passcode is 056647.
Summer camp set for June
WOLF — Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College is hosting a weeklong summer camp for upcoming high school juniors and seniors to learn about the broad world of conservation through Conservation Leadership School (CLS).
Students will camp overnight at and explore the 1,189-acre nature preserve June 6 to 10, according to a news release.
“Students will canoe across glacial lakes, run a community nature event, and get a taste of careers like botany, land management, environmental education and sustainable farming,” the release stated. “They will enjoy an educational and rejuvenating week with peers and professionals passionate about the natural world.”
The entire camp costs $25, which includes meals and lodging, and full scholarships are available. Interested students need to fill out an application online and have a teacher or mentor submit a short letter of recommendation by May 2 at goshen.edu/merrylea/cls.
Essay celebration set for Tuesday
GOSHEN — The City of Goshen Community Relations Commission has organized an essay contest for all Goshen students in junior high through high school.
Members of the Commission will celebrate and award the participants of this year’s essay contest Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 111 E. Jefferson St., according to a news release.
The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Through their essays, students chose one of the eight CRC principles, reflected on it and discussed how it affects us as individuals and communities.
A committee of five judges has determined 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners for each category: Jr. High and Sr. High.
CRC principles include, to;
- Honor the dignity of each person and each person’s rights
- Listen to the diverse voices of the community
- Cultivate constructive communication and engagement
- Value honesty, truthfulness, and integrity
- Promote a community that is safe for all
- Acknowledge and accept the challenge of change — that it may have both positive and negative consequences
- Promote the acceptance of differences
- Promote equality and freedom from discrimination
“As a community, we have a stake in challenging our leaders to grow their insight and imagination,” the release added. “For the contestants, the stakes were more concrete— up to $150 in cash.”
