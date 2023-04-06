Easter egg hunt Saturday
MILLERSBURG — The Millersburg Lions Club will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at Rock Run Youth Park, 11188 C.R. 38.
Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. for a 10 a.m. start. Children up to age 12 are welcome, with six age groups to be set up.
To learn more, call or text 574-536-6161.
Health board to meet April 18
ALBION — The Noble County Health Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 18.
The meeting will take place at the Office Complex South, 2090 IN-9 # C, a news release stated.
School board to meet Wednesday
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland School Corporation will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will take place at Lakeland Intermediate School, 1055 E 075 North, a news release stated.
An executive session will take place before the meeting at 5:30 p.m.
Commission to meet today
ELKHART — The Elkhart Redevelopment Commission Pre-Agenda Meeting will take place in-person and via Webex at 9 a.m. today.
The meeting will take place at Annex Building Large Conference Room, 201 S. Second St., a news release stated.
To join with Webex, go to https://coei.webex.com/coei/j.php?MTID=m661f90bba37a0a5495ddd1480ed656f5 and enter 2319 210 2336 as the event number and “PRERDC4” as the event password.
• To join by phone, call 1-415-655-0001, enter 2319 210 2336##. Press 6 to unmute telephone.
Earthtones set for April 15
GOSHEN — The Goshen Choirs will present their annual spring concert of world choral music, “EARTHTONES: Songs from Many Cultures,” April 15, at 7:30 p.m. in Goshen College Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall, 1700 S. Main St.
During the show, there will be a special celebration for Professor Emerita of Music Mary Oyer’s 100th birthday, which was Wednesday. Oyer taught music at Goshen College from 1945-1987, a news release stated.
The concert will feature the Goshen College Chamber Choir, Vox Profundi and Voices of the Earth. The program will include choral works from a wide variety of composers, cultures and countries sung in foreign languages, including South Africa, Indonesia, England, China, Ecuador and India.
The Goshen College Choirs are directed by Scott Hochstetler, professor of music, and H. Roz Woll, assistant professor of music, a news release stated.
General admission tickets are $12 adults and $8 seniors/students, available online at goshen.edu/tickets or via the Goshen College Box Office at 574-535-7566. Goshen College faculty, staff, and students are free with valid ID. The event will also be live streamed at goshen.edu/live.
Walorski honored by resolution
STATEHOUSE — A resolution memorializing Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s life unanimously passed the Senate Wednesday, said State Sen. Linda Rogers (R-Granger).
Senate Concurrent Resolution 38 honors the memory of Congresswoman Walorski, who served as the U.S. Representative for Indiana’s 2nd congressional district from 2013 until her passing in a fatal car crash in August 2022, a news release stated.
“Jackie was a dear friend of mine and we worked closely together on many occasions,” Rogers said in the release. “You could always see how passionate she was to serve the people in her district, and you could tell how much she cared. I strive to honor her memory in any way I can, and I hope her family and friends know that Jackie’s love for them and their community is not forgotten.”
Rogers was joined for the presentation by Walorski’s husband Dean Swihart, her mother Martha Walorski, Swihart’s pastor John Wilson and his wife Ramona.
To learn more about this resolution, visit iga.in.gov.