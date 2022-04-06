State representative to be on hand for ADEC event
BRISTOL — The Association for the Disabled of Elkhart County (ADEC) will celebrate its 70th birthday Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will take place at their Bristol facility at 19670 Ind. 120. Indiana State Representative Doug Miller will be on hand to read an official proclamation, according to a news release.
“Since ADEC’s beginning in 1952, it has innovated the way services and care are provided for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as how their families are supported and assisted,” the release stated. “As the first children educated by ADEC grew, so did the organization. When public schools began offering education and assistance to all, ADEC began offering vocational training and work experience to those that were interested so that they could be empowered live lives full of choices and endless possibilities.”
ADEC provides services such as various therapies, job coaching, extended day programs, guardianship, and others. To learn more visit adecinc.com.
Cemetery association to meet April 18
SYRACUSE — The annual meeting of the Solomon Creek Cemetery Association will take place at 6:30 p.m., April 18, at the Solomon Creek United Methodist Church at 15051 C.R. 146.
All lot owners and interested parties are invited to attend, according to a news release.
Pancake/sausages event set for April 29
GOSHEN — The Salvation Army of Goshen will be hosting its 59th annual Pancake Day dine-in event April 29.
The event will take place at 1013 N. Main Street, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a news release.
Advance tickets are $7 an on-site tickets are $8, with children under 10 free. Tickets can be purchased from an advisory board member, at SAGOSHEN, or online at salarmy.us/pancake22.
“Funds gathered at our annual Pancake Day enable programs for everyone from children to retirees,” the release added.
To learn more call 574-533-9584 or visit sagoshen.org.
City of Elkhart recognizes April as National 9-1-1 Education MonthELKHART — The City of Elkhart 911 Communications Center began a month-long campaign to help Americans of all ages recognize the importance of 9-1-1 and the role they play in emergency response in times of crisis.
Groups including the United States Congress and the National Emergency Number Association (NENA), a leading public safety association, have also recognized April as National 9-1-1 Education Month, and are encouraging the media, the 9-1-1 community, the wireless industry, and public information providers to engage in 9-1-1 awareness and education activities this month, according to a city news release.
“For forty years, 9-1-1 has served as the vital link between the American public and emergency services,” said NENA CEO Brian Fontes in the release. “Public education and awareness initiatives throughout the years have contributed in large measure to the incredible and ongoing success of the emergency communications system as a whole. It is our hope that all groups interested in promoting and enhancing the safety and welfare of the public will help deliver critical 9-1-1 messages this month.”
As consumers utilize new communications technologies and devices, 9-1-1 education takes on an increased importance for everyone, but especially for children, teens, and parents, the release added.
“As adults, we are all quite familiar with 911 and its role, but for children and teens, it’s important to keep teaching the next generation about how and why to call 911,” says Elkhart’s 911 Interim Director, Adam Amsden. “And now, with the ability to text 911, that is an additional skill people need to be aware of. We are proud to serve this vital role here in Elkhart and look forward to a month of highlighting the work of 911 telecommunicators.”
To learn more visit www.nena.org/page/911_EducationMonth.
