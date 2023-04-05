East egg hunt set for Sunday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo will host the 10th Annual Easter Egg Hunt Sunday at 2 p.m.
The event will take place at Ben Barnes Park, 1318 S. Sixth St., a news release stated. Each child who attends will also receive their own bag of candy.
Early arrival is suggested and kids are asked to bring their own baskets. Donations are still being collected — to do so call 574-226-4328 or drop off donations at 312 Wagner Ave. today from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
To learn more visit www.indianablackexpo.com.
Park Board to meet today
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Park Board will meet today, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Shipshewana Town Hall, Roger D. Yoder meeting room, 345 N Morton St.
The meeting is open to the public and the public is encouraged to attend, a news release stated.
Area students chosen for honor society
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — Two students at Hillsdale College, Hillsdale, Michigan, were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Matthew Mielke, Elkhart and Olivia Hajicek, Goshen were both welcomed into the society, a news release stated.
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. To learn more, visit www.phikappaphi.org.
Town council meetings set
BRISTOL — The Town of Bristol will host meetings at the following days and times for the month of April.
- April 6 — an RDC meeting just prior to the regularly scheduled Council meeting;
- April 18 — Council work session;
- April 20 — Regularly scheduled council meeting
All meetings will be called to order at 7 p.m. and will be open to the public for in-person attendance, with this Zoom option for viewers: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2011667863?pwd=ZkJGK2ZMcTZGNHBCaW9adUgvdUtYZz09.
Dial in to 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 201 166 7863 and the passcode is 1czEDo.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Baugo Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Baugo Education Services Center, 58703 C.R. 3 South, a news release stated. There will be no executive session.
This is a meeting of the board in public for the purpose of conducting the corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated by the agenda.
Egg donation set for Thursday
SOUTH BEND — A donation of 10,800 eggs will be delivered to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., Thursday at 10 a.m.
Creighton Brothers, LLC will making the donation, which will be distributed to northern Indiana residents in need.
“That’s over 458,300 dozen eggs that will be donated across the country — one of the largest total egg donations in history,” a news release stated.
Eggs will be unloaded at the food bank and placed in refrigerators until they can be distributed through the food bank’s network.
To learn more, visit feedindiana.org.
Pink Floyd tribute set for May 8
SOUTH BEND — The Morris Performing Arts Center welcomes Brit Floyd —The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Experience — launching their “50 Years of Dark Side” North American Tour, performing at the Morris Performing Arts Center, 211 N Michigan St , May 8.
“50 Years of Dark Side” celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd’s album masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon, a news release stated.
Tickets are available now and can be purchased at morriscenter.org.