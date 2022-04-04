Town council to meet
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Town Council Meeting is set for 6 p.m. today at Town Hall, 418 N. Main St.
Commissioners to meet Wednesday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners will meet in executive session at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the County Administration Building, 117 North Second St.
‘Hop into Spring’ set for this month
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Then and Now will be kicking off the new season of events beginning April 15 with “Hop into Spring” from 4 to 6 p.m.
A Stevens Puppets production of “Wizard of Oz” will take place at 5 p.m. in the Community Room at the library. A make & take craft will also be available before and after the puppet show.
The event is appropriate for all ages and is free to attend thanks to the event sponsors, 1st Source Bank and the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, according to a news release. For more information visit www.stevenspuppets.com.
Common Council to meet today
ELKHART — The Common Council of Elkhart will be held electronically via WebEx and Facebook Live at 7 p.m.
The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the City’s website and clicking on the provided link:https://coei.webex.com. The event number is 2319 791 9899. If the event is asking for a password to register, please use Council22.
To view the meeting on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN
Library announces upcoming events
SYRACUSE — Syracuse-Turkey Creek Township Public Library, 115 E. Main Street, will be hosting a number of upcoming events.
The library’s adult book club will read “The Higher Power of Lucky” by Susan Patron as its April pick. Discussions will occur at 6 p.m., April 19, via Zoom, and at 1 p.m. April 21, in the downstairs meeting room. Copies of “The Higher Power of Lucky” are available at the Syracuse Public Library. Patrons can also check out a digital audiobook on Libby/OverDrive. For more information contact Becky at bbrower@syracuse.lib.in.us.
Clay art classes return to Syracuse Public Library at 5 p.m., May 3. A master clay artist, Elizabeth Wamsley, is showing a transfer technique for sgraffito, a way of incising a design on a piece of pottery. Sign up is open for the 12 spots available and first-time attendees are free.
The homeschool program continues through the month of April at 10:30 a.m. each Friday. Storytime for preschoolers and toddlers will occur at 10:30 a.m. each Friday. There will be no Wiggly and Wacky Storytime during April.
The Decluttering Support Group invites anyone who wants to talk about their relationship with things to a meeting at noon, April 14, in the downstairs meeting room.
To learn more visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
Earth Day Conference set for April 23
FORT WAYNE — Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, Co-Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, will be one of the Keynote Presenters at the Earth Day conference, “We Are the Earth: Environmental Justice is a Moral Imperative (Global, National, Local)” April 23, 8:45-1:30, at Plymouth Congregational Church UCC, 501 West Berry Street, Fort Wayne.
The conference will also feature workshops offered by local environmental justice organizations: the Sierra Club, Little River Wetlands Project, Indiana Poor People’s Campaign, and the Midwest Building Decarbonization Coalition and Faith in Place (formerly Hoosier Interfaith Power & Light), according to a news release.
The other nationally-known Keynoter is Malik Yakini, Cofounder and Executive Director of the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network, one of whose projects is operating a 7-acre farm in urban Detroit, and a co-founder of the National Black Food and Justice Alliance. The conference is being sponsored by the Indiana Center for Middle East Peace.
Light refreshments and drinks will be offered throughout the day.
Individual registrations are $20 for the entire day, $5 for student registrations. To learn more visit www.indianacmep.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.