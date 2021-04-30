Moderna vaccine clinic set for today
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Health Department staff will host a walk-in clinic for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Concord Event Center at 3719 S. Main St.
No appointment is needed, and participants must be age 18 or older and wear a mask. Any form of ID is acceptable, including passport, matriculation card, and mail with name and address.
The second dose of the vaccine will be available June 4, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Chamber golf outing scheduled
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee and Wakarusa Chambers of Commerce will host their joint golf outing June 15.
Morning and afternoon tee times are available. The outing will take place at McCormick Creek Golf Course in Nappanee.
Registration forms will be accepted through June 4, according to a new release.
Coffee and muffins, Nelson’s box lunches, and snacks will be provided to all registered outing participants, courtesy of Dal-Mar Catering, DUTCH Village Restaurant, Miller Poultry and Nelson’s.
Teams with the outing’s best scores will receive a small cash prize. Golfers will also have the opportunity to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets for golfing gear. Along with the putting contest, there will be a longest drive, a longest putt, hole-in-one contests, 1st Source Chip for Charity and bucket holes.
Net proceeds from this event enable the chamber’s to provide college scholarships for local students through the NorthWood Scholarship Foundation and free community events throughout the year.
Sponsors for the event include ARC, Adorn, Goshen Health, Horizon Transport, McCormick Motors, Middlebury Hardwoods, Nelson’s and R. Yoder Construction.
Food assistance events planned for next month
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will host mobile food distribution events in Elkhart and Kosciusko counties early next month.
The first event will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, at New Life Church, 744 S. 325 East in Warsaw.
The second will be May 7, also from 10 a.m. to noon, at Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, in Goshen.
Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last, for those in need of food assistance.
One box per household will be allowed.
Distributions will be drive-thru, and participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and open their vehicle’s trunk to receive items. An area is available for self-loading if a trunk does not open remotely.
