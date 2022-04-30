LOCAL BRIEFS: April 30, 2022

Jim Worthing to perform Sunday
NAPPANEE — Gospel singer Jim Worthing will lead worship at Union Center Church of the Brethren during the 10 a.m. service Sunday.
All are invited to attend. An offering will be received for Worthing’s ministry, according to a news release.
In a career spanning more than three decades, he has appeared in 48 states, Canada, the Bahamas and Switzerland. For the past 20 years, Worthing has toured as a solo artist producing six solo projects including his release, “Committed To Love.”
The Union Center Church of the Brethren is located at 70535 C.R. 11, at the corner of C.R. 11 and C.R. 50. For more information call the church at 574-773-4295.
Fun and Run Walk June 11
ELKHART — Registration is now underway for the 2022 Colors For Kids Family Fun Run and Walk.
The untimed event, geared toward families and social groups, will take place Saturday, June 11 at 9 a.m. in downtown Elkhart’s Central Park, according to a news release. Participants experience different “colors” at stations along the 5K route beginning at Central Park on Waterfall Drive at High Street. Colors For Kids raises money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County’s Brady Clubhouse in Elkhart.
The registration cost is $25 per person. Groups of four or more are $20 per person and groups of 10 or more are $15 per person.
Register at ColorsForKidsElkhart.org. The event is presented by Alliance RV and Lippert, the release added.
Town council to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Town Council will host a special public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place in the Milford Town Hall meeting room, 121 S. Main St., according to a news release.
MACOG committee to meet Wednesday
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Transportation Technical Advisory Committee meeting will be Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Those who are interested in taking part can find the agenda ahead of time can go to macog.com/ttac_agendas.html. Those who have any public comments regarding items on the TTAC meeting agenda should contact the committee prior to the meeting at macogdir@macog.com. Please note “TTAC Agenda Comment” in the subject line.
The meeting will also be open to public comment during the live-stream and in-person.
Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting by joining us live on YouTube using the following link https://youtu.be/S41LiMwlXQI or in-person at the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation, 1401 S. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend.
Westview awards program Wednesday
TOPEKA — Westview Junior-Senior High School’s 38th annual High School Academic Awards Program will take place Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m. in the Wilson Auditorium, 1635 S. 600 West.
The format will be the same as last year for the academic awards program for the high school, according to a news release. Senior scholarships will take place from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. with an intermission of 10 to 15 minutes. All other academic awards will begin at 7:30 p.m.
All high school awards, scholarships and academic presentations should be made during these two programs, the release added.
Online incident reporting available
ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is offering online incident reporting.
The public can now submit online reports directly to the EPD for certain non-violent crimes in which there is no suspect information. The reporting website has further information, including questions to ensure that the online reporting process is the appropriate venue for reporting the incident (www.bit.ly/EPDReport).
EPD also offers a kiosk in its lobby to file the online reports at 175 Waterfall Drive.
