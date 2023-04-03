Food budgeting program April 15
BRISTOL — “Food Budgeting and Meal Planning” will be offered presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County.
This program is being offered April 15 at 10 a.m. at the Bristol Community Food Pantry, 101 W. Vistula St.
“Whether you’re cooking for yourself or a family of 8, food budgeting can be stressful,” a news release stated. “Limiting what is important and what isn’t necessary can be difficult when you are on a budget. Learn tips and tricks on how to budget when grocery shopping while remaining healthy by purchasing nutritious foods. There will be a small demonstration at the end of the program.”
Pre-register by Friday by calling 574-304-7402. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please call 574-533-0554 by Friday.
Legal aid center opens
ELKHART — La Posada Immigrant Aid is now open at Sunnyside Mennonite Church, 23786 Sunnyside Ave.
The organization is now accreditied from the U.S. Department of Justice to act as a legal representative in immigration cases, a news release stated. An open house took place at the new location March 25. Among the attendees was the Elkhart mayor, Rob Robinson, the president of AMBS, David Boshart, the chair of the Sunnyside Mennonite Church board, Brenda Toews, members of the community and representatives from community organizations.
To learn more, contact them at 574-931-4228 or at office@LaPosadaAid.com, or visit thenm online at www.LaPosadaAid.com.
Yakym to host mobile office hours
MISHAWAKA – The office of Congressman Rudy Yakym will be hosting mobile staff office hours April 11 at Nappanee City Hall, 300 W. Lincoln and April 26 at the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, 232 S. Main St.
Mobile office hours are intended for the purposes of having Congressman Yakym’s staff available to assist constituents with casework questions, a news release stated.
Hammack to visit Fables Books
GOSHEN — Fables Books, 215 S Main St. will host award-winning engineer Bill Hammack, YouTube’s The Engineer Guy and author of “The Things We Make,” for an author talk and book signing April 25 at 7 p.m.
To learn more contact 574-534-1984 or kristin@fablebooks.com, or visit www.fablesbooks.com.
Barbershop health initiative Saturday
ELKHART — The annual Barbershop Health Initiative will take place in Elkhart Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sponsored by the Minority Health Coalition, the event will include free health screenings for blood pressure, blood glucose, body mass index and cancer and heart disease information, a news release stated.
Participating barbershops include The Perfect Touch, 1630 S. Nappanee St., Total Look, 1206 Franklin St., Esther Salon and Barber Shop, 350 W. Lusher, and Fashion Beauty Salon, 1327 S. Main St.
For more infomation contact elkmhc@gmail.com or 574-522-0128.
Storm damage reports being collected
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents impacted by the severe storms that occurred overnight Friday and Saturday, are asked to contact Indiana 211 to report damages and help with a damage assessment.
To help establish a comprehensive assessment of damages, residents can call 211 or visit in211.communityos.org/Statewide_Damage_Report utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
Agricultural damage should be reported to the Purdue Extension, a news release stated. To learnmore visit extension.purdue.edu.