Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Ohio...Michigan... Indiana... Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Defiance and Williams Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph MI and Branch Counties. .Rainfall on Friday has led to rises on area rivers, causing a few to go into minor flood stage. It is possible that rain on Monday and Tuesday could lead to additional increases in river levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers. * WHEN...From Monday morning to early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Expect minor flooding of the Scidmore Park picnic facilities in Three Rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 6.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 7.3 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&