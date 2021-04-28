12th annual Paddle for Parkview begins May 3
FORT WAYNE – The 12th annual Paddle for Parkview, supporting the Parkview LaGrange Foundation, will be virtual again this year, allowing participants to choose their paddle date while following health and safety guidelines.
Paddles can be scheduled any available weekday, Monday through Friday, May 3 through Aug. 13 at the Trading Post in Mongo. In lieu of a meal or snacks, participants will receive a gift card to a LaGrange County restaurant. T-shirts will also be provided to those who register before June 30.
Farmers State Bank is the presenting sponsor of this year’s Paddle for Parkview, which will support the Parkview LaGrange Foundation’s scholarship program. Scholarships are awarded each year to LaGrange County residents who are pursing or furthering their career in healthcare.
“In the last year, we’ve seen how vital healthcare workers are to our community," said Jordi Disler, president, Parkview LaGrange Hospital in a news release. "The Parkview LaGrange Foundation scholarship program is a great way to show them your support as they begin or further their career."
To register for the Paddle for Parkview, visit Parkview.com/LaGrangePaddle. The deadline to register and schedule your paddle is July 13.
Elkhart County Council to hold executive session Wednesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Elkhart County Council and the Board of Commissioners of the County of Elkhart will meet in executive session on Wednesday, May 5, at 2 p.m., or as soon as the conclusion of the Elkhart County Summit occurs at the Essenhaus Inn and Conference Center, 240 U.S. 20, Middlebury.
A final action will not be taken during the executive session as any final action must be taken at a meeting open to the public.
Plant swap planned for Saturday at Defries Garden
NEW PARIS — Do you have extra plants growing in your garden? Celebrate spring by bringing in your spare seeds, bulbs, and perennials and trading them with your fellow gardeners to bring home something new at the Spring Plant Exchange at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 at DeFries Gardens at River Preserve County Park in New Paris.
The Spring Plant Exchange is a chance for gardeners to bring in their healthy perennials, shrubs, seed and bulbs to swap with others. Participants are welcome to bring in as many plants for trade as they like, but are asked to label their plants beforehand. Plants brought in for trade should also be healthy and rooted in soil in a container.
The event is free, however, registration is required. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org. To promote healthy environment for visitors and staff, all attendees will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing (6 ft. apart) during the exchange, according to a news release.
DeFries Gardens is located in River Preserve County Park at 17477 County Road 46, New Paris.
