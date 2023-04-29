School trustees
to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday for a community school grant workshop.
The meeting will take place at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way.
Committee meeting
set for Wednesday
NAPPANEE — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Transportation Technical Advisory Committee meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The agenda can be found online at macog.com/ttac_agendas.html. Public comments regarding items on the TTAC meeting agenda should be sent to macogdir@macog.com ahead of time. Note “TTAC Agenda Comment” in the subject line.
The meeting will also be open to public comment during the live-stream and in-person and can be attended online at www.youtube.com/live/jO_dYTM1788?feature=share or in-person at West Park and Pavilion, 500 N. Nappanee St.
Common Council
to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Common Council of the city of Elkhart will meet online at 7 p.m. Monday.
The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the city’s website and clicking on https://coei.webex.com or at www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN. The WebEx event number is 2309 897 1228. If the event is asking for a password to register use Council2023.
The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chat box which will be monitored throughout the meeting. Questions may be submitted prior to the meeting to the council clerk at angie.mckee@coei.org.
All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Elkhart Farmers
Market to return
ELKHART — The Elkhart Farmers Market will open for the 2023 season May 6.
The market, which takes place at Kardzhali Park, located next to NIBCO Water and Ice Park, 301 Nibco Parkway in downtown Elkhart, operates Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., a news release stated. The market takes place rain or shine and continues through Oct. 14. This year, the Elkhart Farmers Market is supported by Renewal by Andersen.
The market features locally grown, farm-fresh produce as well as plants, baked goods, handcrafted items, and more.
“We are excited to be back in downtown Elkhart for our sixth year,” says Event Coordinator Sherry Krask. “This year will be bigger than ever with an extended season, new theme days, and our new loyalty card.”
The free loyalty card will reward shoppers who visit the market frequently. For every 10 visits, shoppers will receive a prize donated by a local business. Shoppers who visit every week will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize.
The Elkhart Farmers Market Loyalty Card is sponsored by ADEC, Bird in the Hand, The Craftsman’s Daughter, The Dutch Kernel, Golden Bear Bikes, Hopman Jewelers, Hotel Elkhart, INOVA Federal Credit Union, Midwest Museum of American Art, Mini Delights Bake Shoppe, The Quantum Realm Institute, Vanilla Bean Creamery, The Vine, and Wellfield Botanic Gardens.
To learn more, contact Elkhart Parks and Recreation at 574-295-7275 or at city.parks@coei.org or visit ElkhartIndiana.org/parks.
Tree giveaway
set for Saturday
SOUTH BEND — South Bend Venues Parks & Arts announces two Arbor Day events with free tree giveaways sponsored by Indiana Michigan Power Saturday, at Kennedy Park, Eclipse Place and May 13 at Howard Park.
Each giveaway event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the City of South Bend and the Venues Parks & Arts Forestry Crew will give away 358 non-invasive trees including hawthorn, tulip, sunburst honey locust, redbud, red jewel crabapple and more. Each event will include educational booths to promote ecological stewardship in the community.
Both events will take place rain or shine and trees will be available on a first come, first served basis.
To learn more, visit www.sbvpa.org.