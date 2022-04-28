ECS to host job fair
ELKHART — Elkhart Community Schools will host a two-day job fair to fill teaching and non-teaching positions at the district Monday and Tuesday.
The fair will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on both days and will be located at the Engineering, Technology, and Innovation Building, 2510 California Road, according to a news release.
On Monday, the district will have representatives for discussions and on-site interviews for support roles, including classroom assistants (paraprofessionals), building services, custodians, bus drivers, bus helpers, cafeteria staff, and secretarial staff. The district will also be accepting applications for roles in technology, communications, and nursing.
On Tuesday, the district will have representatives for discussions and on-site interviews for teaching and certified roles, including instructional coaches, counselors, and speech-language pathologists. Starting pay for new teachers is $41,000, the release added.
The district offers a variety of benefits, including an on-site health clinic, textbook reimbursement, paid time off, paid professional learning, a state pension, and maternity leave. Eligibility for benefits is dependent on the position, the release added.
Women invited to free event
GOSHEN — Registration is now open for Goshen Health’s first-ever “Retreat at the Gardens” women’s health event May 14.
The event at Wellfield Botanic Gardens, 1011 N. Main St., Elkhart, will be an afternoon devoted to relaxation and self-care, education and creating a healthier lifestyle, according to a news release.
Free to attendees, “Retreat at the Gardens” is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. and will feature cooking, yoga and mindfulness demonstrations by healthcare practitioners, guest lectures on a variety of women’s health topics and a series of gift giveaways. Organic, plant-based food offerings from local vendors and a coffee bar hosted by Electric Brew will be available throughout the afternoon.
Space is limited and participants must register in advance online to attend. The registration link is available on The Retreat’s webpage or the Goshen Health Facebook event page.
To learn more visit www.GoshenHealth.com.
Town council to meet
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday by Zoom.
To take part go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7715194193 wd=OUVZSEtjcWgvYVpHNStxQ294eVdTQT09.
The meeting ID is 771 519 4193 and the passcode is 890394.
County board to meet
LAGRANGE — The Board of Commissioners of LaGrange County will each meet in regular session Monday at 8:30 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St., according to a news release. The public is invited to attend.
Old Timers to meet
MIDDLEBURY — The 27th Middlebury Old Timers meeting will take place May 10 at the Essenhaus Conference Center, 240 U.S. 20.
The meeting will run from 1:30 to 4 p.m., according to a news release.
The event will open with a brief program about the history of Miller’s Garage and associated businesses on Ind. 13 in Middlebury. After the program, the floor will be opened to attendees for their recollections of Middlebury’s past.
The meeting is open to everyone.
Eco Fest returns May 15
FORT WAYNE — Eco Fest, a free, family-friendly event that focuses on highlighting sustainability practices in Fort Wayne, returns May 15.
The event will be held at Headwaters Park, 333 S Clinton St., from noon to 5 p.m., according to a news release.
Attendees at can expect to see more than 30 retail vendors, 27 non-profits, 12 food and beverage vendors, live music, children’s activities and more.
To learn more visit www.ecofestfw.org.
