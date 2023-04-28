Book signing set for Friday
WAKARUSA — Wakarusa Dime Store, 103 E. Waterford St., will host a book signing with Jamie Ward, author of “100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die,” Friday from 3-5 p.m.
The event, part of the 2023 Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival, is free and open to the public.
Book giveaway set for Saturday
ELKHART — Elkhart Public Library’s Book Bus will visit the Lerner Theatre on Saturday for free book giveaways, with the 3 p.m. Stunt Dog Experience Show.
Librarians will be giving children books about dogs, cats and other house pets. The books from Elkhart Public Library will be appropriate for both age and reading level, a news release stated.
The Lerner show features the work done by Chris and Suhey Perondi, master dog trainers who have been entertaining audiences for more than 20 years. The human and canine performers have toured the country and made lengthy stops in Branson, Missouri, Dollywood in Tennessee, and Knotts Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.
Stunt dogs perform big-air moves and other athletic feats. Tickets range in price from $25 to $40, and information about the show is available at TheLerner.com.
Elkhart Public Library’s Book Bus has provided more than 7,500 books to children in the community since it first rolled out in the summer of 2000. EPL developed the Free Books to Feed Minds program to help kids keep their reading skills sharp during the pandemic. Along with Welch Packaging, past supporters of the effort include Crossroads United Way, the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Elkhart Rotary Club and the Friends of Elkhart Public Library.
To learn more about the Book Bus, visit MyEPL.org/library-bookmobile.
Wellness Fun Fair set for May 13
ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools Parent Coalition is hosting its first outdoor Community Wellness Fun Fair on May 13. The fair is a community-wide, cross-district event focused on highlighting summer programming and resources for children and families as well as collective community advocacy efforts.
Set to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hawthorne Early Learning Center, 501 Lusher Ave., the event will include outdoor activity stations for pre-K through eighth grade, facilitated by the Elkhart Public Library, Elkhart City Police Department, Elkhart Fire Department, Michiana Master Gardner’s Association, and Hawthorne Early Learning Center, as well as, family arts and crafts, child and family prizes, with lunch provided.
The ECS Parent Coalition will be presenting on how local parents, schools, providers and the greater community can further contribute to the movement of child safety and wellness within local communities.
“As we continue to grow our advocacy efforts, both locally and at the state-level, it is important to inform and engage our local communities and provide transparency to the barriers we face as it relates to child safety and wellness,” said Rachel Van Alstine, Child & Parent Advocate in a news release. “Collective action is the proven foundation of systemic change.”
Advance registration for the event is requested but not required. The first 100 people to register early will be entered to win a flatscreen TV. Register in advance at https:t.ly/9lwoE.
Town council to meet May 11
BRISTOL — The Bristol Town Council will meet in executive session at 6:15 p.m. May 11 at Council Chambers, 303 E. Vistula St.
The purpose of the session will be to discuss negotiations with industrial or commercial prospects or agents of industrial or commercial prospects.