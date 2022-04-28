School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will host a workshop at 4 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way, according to a news release. The purpose of the meeting will be for training on dual credit and college board programming.
Health board to meet
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Board of Health will host an in-person meeting at 7 tonight.
The meeting will take place at Lincoln Center, 608 Oakland Ave., according to a news release. There will be no link for viewing the meeting.
Goshen VFW to host events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., will be hosting the following upcoming events and specials:
Friday — Jerri’s stuffed burgers, serving starts at 5 p.m., bingo, starts at 7 p.m., and music by Point and Click starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday — Canteen open from noon to 5 p.m.
Monday — Wings special
Tuesday — Burger special
Wednesday — Treasure chest drawing at 7 p.m.
Thursday — Thirsty Thursday
Saturday, May 7 — Spring Craft Show open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To learn more visit www.facebook.com/Goshen-VFW-Post-985-568044919907996/ or contact the post directly at 574-533-6460 or goshenvfwpost985@gmail.com.
Library activities set for early May
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse-Turkey Creek Township Public Library, 115 E. Main St., will be hosting the following events May 2-7.
Seed Library Returns — Each family can “check out” up to five seed packets, using their library card, and then take them home to plant, according to news release. Within the seed library, there is a selection of vegetable, herb and flower seeds.
“Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid is the Adult Book Club’s May pick. Discussions will occur at 6 p.m. May 17, via Zoom and at 1 p.m. May 19, in the downstairs meeting room. Copies of “Malibu Rising are available at the Syracuse Public Library. Patrons can also check out digital e-books and audiobook copies on Libby/OverDrive. For information about the adult book club or to receive a Zoom invitation, contact Becky Brower at bbrower@syracuse.lib.in.us.
Volunteers Begin Syracuse-Wawasee Trail Cleanup — Volunteers with the Syracuse Public Library will hold their first trail cleanup at 4:30 p.m. May 19. Meet at the library before embarking to clean a segment of the Syracuse-Wawasee Trail along Main Street. Get in touch with Brower to schedule a time to independently clean the trail. The library will track volunteer hours.
The Syracuse Public Library will open from 10 a.m. until noon May 4. It will close the rest of the day for staff development, the release reads.
The Friends of the Syracuse Public Library will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. May 5 in the downstairs meeting room. Since this meeting occurs before the library opens, knock on the Harrison Street door to be allowed entry.
To learn more visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
Drug Take Back Day Saturday
MARSHALL COUNTY — On Saturday the Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 22nd nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back initiative.
The Take Back initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs, according to a news release.
The Indiana State Police Bremen Post, which is located at 1425 Miami Trail, will be accepting unused or expired prescription medication this Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.