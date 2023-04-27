‘Come Away’ with The Open Fifths
GOSHEN — The Open Fifths men’s choral ensemble will sing two spring concerts in Goshen at 7 p.m. Friday at Assembly Mennonite Church, 727 New York St., and Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Lincoln Ave. The concerts are titled “Come Away: Love Songs for an Aching Planet.” Advance tickets are available at Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., Goshen.
The 17-member group, directed by Bradley Kauffman, will sing music from the French Renaissance through 21st century Mexico, from composers Josquin Des Prez and Robert Schumann to an arrangement of the Irish melody “Be Thou My Vision,” by J. Harold Moyer, who taught at Goshen College in the 1950s. The concerts also include an arrangement by member Aaron Johnson of the traditional American folk tune “If I Had Wings,” which has been sung in various forms from Pete Seeger to Dolly Parton to Mumford & Sons, and a composition by member Adam Tice, “Earth Is Full of Wit and Wisdom,” that incorporates several hymns.
The Open Fifths is a male vocal ensemble that began in 2015. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/theopenfifths.
New fitness trail opens May 6
WOLCOTTVILLE — The LaGrange County Department of Parks & Recreation, in conjunction with the LaGrange County Obesity Collaborative, has developed a new fitness trail at Dallas Lake Park, 0505 W. 700 South.
LaGrange Parkview Hospital provided funds to create 14 fitness signs/stations along the Dallas Lake Park trail, a news release stated. This trail is free to use with parking at the trailhead, located at the park office.
The LaGrange County Obesity Collaborative will have forms available online or at the park to collect trail use feedback. Periodic drawings will be conducted in 2023 for prizes as a thank-you.
The trail opening will be presented to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 6 beginning at 9 a.m. After the ribbon cutting, will be the kickoff of the “Every Park Every Trail” Fitness Walking Club hosted by park naturalist Leslie Arnold.
For more information, visit www.lagrangecountyparks.org.
Hinojosa to speak at commencement
GOSHEN — Latino rights historian Felipe Hinojosa will be the keynote speaker at Goshen College’s 125th commencement ceremony Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Roman Gingerich Recreation-Fitness Center.
Hinojosa is a civil rights historian whose research is focused on how Latino communities have harnessed the power of faith to improve their daily lives. He is a professor of history, assistant provost for Hispanic Serving Institution initiatives, and director for the Carlos H. Cantú Hispanic Education & Opportunity Endowment at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. He served on the Goshen College Board of Directors for 12 years from 2009-2021.
Tickets are required for this year’s commencement ceremony, and are provided to graduates to distribute, though all other events during the weekend are open to the public. Masks are optional for all event attendees.
The event will be streamed live at goshen.edu/livestream. Visit the graduation webpage at goshen.edu/graduation for a full schedule of events and other information about commencement weekend.
Plant exchange set for May 6
NEW PARIS — The Spring Plant Exchange will take place at 1 p.m. May 6 at DeFries Gardens at River Preserve County Park, 17477 C.R. 46.
The event is a chance for gardeners to bring in their healthy perennials, shrubs, seeds and bulbs to swap with others. Participants are welcome to bring in as many plants for trade as they like. Plants should be in a labeled container, healthy and rooted in soil. There will be a door prize raffle with plant prizes donated by Stone Ridge Landscaping Gardens at the end of the event.
To learn more, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.