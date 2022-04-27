Chef T to visit Elkhart
ELKHART — Chef T, of Food Network’s “Big Restaurant Bet,” will host a meet and greet event today at 1 p.m.
The event will take place at the Hotel Elkhart, 500 S. Main St., and is sponsored by Ivy Tech Community College, according to a news release.
Executive session set for Thursday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Community School Board will meet in executive session Thursday.
The session will take place at 4 p.m. at the GCS Administration Center, 613 E. Purl St., according to a news release. The purchase or lease of real property is set to be discussed.
Alumni dinner set for June 11
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury High School alumni dinner is scheduled for June 11 at the old high school location (Middlebury Elementary School Gymnasium) on South Main Street.
“All graduates and attendees of Middlebury High School (1934 – 1969) are invited and encouraged to attend the annual alumni dinner meeting,” a news release stated. “The classes of 1962, 1952, and 1942 will have a special Middlebury Middies recognition.”
Events are scheduled as follows:
5 p.m. — Social hour / building tour
5:45 p.m. — Dinner catered by Rulli’s
6:30 p.m. — Program / alumni meeting
For reservations, send $20 per person by May 26 to Middlebury Alumni Association P.O. Box 903, Middlebury, IN 46540. Include name, year of graduation or attendance, and name(s) of guests. Checks should be made payable to the “Middlebury Alumni Association.”
Contact Patti at 574-825-9185 for more information.
County board to meet Thursday
LAGRANGE — The Board of Commissioners of LaGrange County will meet in special administrative staff session Thursday.
The meeting will take place at 8:45 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Room, County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., according to a news release.
School board to meet Thursday
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Fairfield School Board will take place Thursday.
The meeting will take place at 6 a.m. at the Fairfield Community Schools Administration Office, 67240 C.R 31, according to a news release.
Plan commission to meet May 12
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Plan Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. May 12.
The meeting will take place at the administration building, rooms 104, 106 and 108, 117 N. Second St., according to a news release.
Free trees for Earth Day
ELKHART — The Elkhart Environmental Center invites the community to attend its Earth Day celebration Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The free event will provide fun and educational activities for the whole family, including a tree giveaway, kids’ activities, a habitat restoration activity, the annual spring plant exchange, and more, according to a news release.
Admission to the event is free. The EEC is located at 1717 E. Lusher Ave., five blocks east of Main Street.
“Earth Day will incorporate some of the community’s favorite aspects of the EEC’s previous Arbor Day events while expanding the scope of activities and education,” the release stated.
Those who would like to volunteer for this event can sign up at https://signup.com/go/OKLcMTJ. Volunteers help with setup, event shifts, and/or cleanup. Volunteers will receive free lunch and may be the first to pick out a free tree, which must be picked up the tree before the event starts at 10 a.m., with a limit of one tree per household.
The Elkhart Soil and Water Conservation District and the Elkhart Public Library will also be onsite.
“This year, come check out the Indiana Woods on Wheels trailer: a traveling interactive exhibit about forests,” the release added.
For more information, contact the EEC at 574-293-5070 or visit their website at www.elkhartindiana.org/eec.
