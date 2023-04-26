Food distributions set for next month
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be hosting mobile food distributions next month in Elkhart and Kosciusko counties.
- May 12, Shepherd’s Cove Food Pantry, 1010 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last.
- May 17, Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw, 10 a.m. to noon while supplies last.
These are both USDA distribution events and are designed to serve 200 households, a news release stated.
Assorted food items are offered free of charge and all items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. Distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance, at one box/bag per household.
Distributions are drive thru. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and open their trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if a trunk does not open.
To learn more, visit feedindiana.org.
Fun Run and Walk set for June 3
ELKHART — Registration is now under way for the 2023 Colors For Kids Family Fun Run and Walk.
The untimed event, geared toward families and social groups, will take place June 3 at 9 a.m. in downtown Elkhart’s Central Park, 300 S. Main St., a news release stated. Participants experience different “colors” at stations along the 5K route beginning at Central Park on Waterfall Drive at High Street.
Colors For Kids raises money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County’s Clubhouse in Elkhart, a news release stated.
The registration cost is $25 per person. Groups of four or more are $20 per person and groups of 10 or more are $15 per person.
Registration is online at ColorsForKidsElkhart.org. The family fun run and walk is presented by Alliance RV and Lippert.
Educational event set for May 20
BRISTOL — “Food Labeling: What’s in There Anyway?” will be presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health and Human Sciences in Elkhart County.
This program will take place May 20 at 10 a.m. in-person at The Hub, formerly Bristol Food Pantry, 101 W. Vistula St. The program will run about one hour.
“Understanding what is in food and beverages we may consume can help us make healthier decisions,” a news release stated. “However, sometimes food labels can be misleading and difficult to comprehend. Learn how to identify the primary components of food labels, decipher marketing claims, and make informed food decisions.”
Those who wish to take part are asked to register in advance by calling Jenn at the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone, the release added. Those who might need a reasonable accommodation to participate are asked to call Emily at 574-533-0554 by May 13.
To learn more, visit www.extension.purdue.edu/elkhart.
$50,000 grant award announced
ELKHART — The Community Foundation of Elkhart County has awarded Elkhart Education Foundation an award of $50,000 for its 2023 award cycle.
The award will help the Elkhart Education Foundation provide learning opportunities for students in Elkhart Community Schools, a news release stated.
“We believe that Elkhart Education Foundation is another excellent example of our mission to improve the quality of life in Elkhart County by inspiring generosity,” said Pete McCown, president of the Community Foundation in the release.
To learn more, visit www.elkhartedfoundation.org.