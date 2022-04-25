ECHD to host event
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Health Department will host Antoniette Holt of the IDOH Office of Minority Health May 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 608 Oakland Ave.
The event is part of a statewide tour, partnering with affiliated agencies, to spread the word about new initiatives and grant opportunities, according to a news release.
“The interchange comes in view of the pandemic, which highlighted health equity, and inequities and their harsh consequences on underserved communities,” the release stated. “Antoniette Holt will discuss the state’s response and introduce the CHW team of local state workers intended to strengthen the agency relationship in Elkhart County and provide resources to community organizations.”
For more information, contact inomh@isdh.in.gov
COVID event set for April 30
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition (NIHHC), in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health, REAL Services, and Radio La Raza WKAM-1460, will hold its next COVID-19 vaccine & testing clinic Saturday, from 12 to 4 p.m.
The event will take place in the parking lot of NIHHC’s Elkhart office location, 444 N. Nappanee St., according to a news release.
The following services will be offered:
• Pfizer Vaccine: ages 5 and older, 1st and 2nd dose and booster available
• Moderna Vaccine: ages 18 and older, 1st and 2nd dose and booster available
• PCR COVID-19 Tests: everyone is eligible
No documents are required. Community members are encouraged to register for their appointments now by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at (574) 206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
“As spring approaches, the April 30 clinic moves NIHHC’s regular COVID-19 clinics back outdoors, offering a convenient drive-thru opportunity to continue protecting ourselves and those around us from COVID-19,” the release stated. “With the spread of the extremely contagious omicron subvariant, BA.2, cases are on the rise throughout the United States. Health experts stress that COVID-19 vaccinations are key to limiting the spread and protecting those around us who are most at risk of severe illness.”
The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition’s mission is to provide preventative health care programs to the communities of Elkhart, Kosciusko, Noble, and Marshall counties through education, advocacy, physician referral, and research. To learn more visit www.nihhc.com.
Free Family Sunday May 1
ELKHART — Ruthmere Museum will be hosting a Free Family May 1 at the Havilah Beardsley House, 102 W. Beardsley Ave.
From 1 to 4 p.m., visitors will have the chance to tour the house free of charge, according to a news release.
Free Family Sundays are made possible through a generous proactive grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
In addition, Ruthmere will celebrate Founder’s Day by allowing guests to sign the historic signature wall on the outside of the Havilah Beardsley House. For several years, Founder’s Day guests have added their signatures alongside those of famous Elkhart figures to be preserved in history. Historical interpreter Cindy Neer will also be featured as Rachel Beardsley, the original lady of the house and wife of founder Havilah Beardsley.
Regular guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are Tuesday through Saturday on the hour from 10 am to 3 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.Ruthmere.org.
