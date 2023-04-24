Old Timers to meet May 9
MIDDLEBURY — On May 9 the Middlebury Old Timers will meet for the 28th time.
This event will take place in the Essenhaus Conference Center, 240 US-20, beginning at 1:30 p.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. The event is open to everyone.
Blood donations still in need
INDIANA – April is National Minority Health Month, a time to raise awareness about health disparities that disproportionately affect racially and ethnically diverse populations.
The American Red Cross is reminding blood donors it’s vital to make and keep donation appointments this month to ensure shelves are fully stocked with blood products all season long, a news release stated. With blood transfusions remaining one of the most critical treatments for patients, such as those facing pregnancy and childbirth complications, and those with chronic illnesses like sickle cell disease, donors can connect patients to lifesaving care.
To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
People coming together to care for one another is the humanitarian spirit shared by the Red Cross community and PEANUTS®. All who come to give by April 23 will get an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS Snoopy T-shirt, while supplies last. Plus, through April 30, those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide. Details are available at rcblood.org/cool.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives, the release added. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.
Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, contact or visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
Library events set for early May
WAKARUSA — May events are lining up for the Wakarusa Public Library, 124 North Elkhart St.
The Afterthoughts Book Club (grade 9 and older) will meet May 4 at 6 p.m. to discuss “The Women in the Castle” by Jessica Shattuck, and the Borrowers Book Club (grade 9 and older) will meet May 6 at 10 a.m. to discuss “Bud Not Buddy” by Christopher Paul Curtis. Registration is required for both of these events.
Book Bites will take place May 8 at 10:15 a.m. in the Children’s area of the library. No registration is required.
Children in grades K-5 are invited to join us for one hour of LEGO building May 8 at 6 p.m. Registration is required, and it is asked that kids leave their own LEGOS at home.
The Library Board will have their monthly meeting May 9 at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
“The Shepard Boy and the Wolf” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear one of Aesop’s most famous stories that teaches an important lesson about false calls for help.
To learn more about library activities and programs, visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.