School board to meet
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corp. Board will meet Monday at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the corporation office board conference room at 5050 U.S. 33, according to a news release.
Learn about butterflies April 30
SYRACUSE — Butterflies are topic to be explored at one session of the upcoming Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation’s Earth Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30.
WACF is organizing more than 20 free educational programs and activities to be held outdoors at WACF Education Center, located at 11586 Ind. 13, south of Syracuse, according to a news release.
Cindy Gackenheimer, of Flutterby Gardens, Claypool, will talk about the metamorphosis of a butterfly, the Monarch migration pattern this year, and practical steps which can be taken to help the Monarch.
“The booth will provide a ‘kid friendly’ hands-on learning experience where participants can play a migration game,” the release stated. “Also, a special craft is offered which involves stamping the butterfly life cycle on a take-home canvas bag, along with free pollinator seeds to plant which attracts butterflies to your garden or landscape for years to come.”
Go to the Chautauqua-Wawasee website or Facebook site for details or updates www.chautauquawawasee.org, facebook/chautauquawawasee, or call 574-377-7543.
Park board to meet
LAGRANGE — The Lagrange County Park Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South, according to a news release.
School board meeting canceled
ELKHART — Monday’s meeting of the Baugo Community School Board has been canceled.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 9, according to a news release.
Public safety meeting canceled
ELKHART — The regular meeting of the City of Elkhart Board of Public Safety, originally scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, has been canceled, according to a news release.
Committee to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Finance Committee of–the-Whole of the Common Council of the City of Elkhart will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 229 S. Second St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss a proposed ordinance appropriating $500,000 from the ARP Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund to the negative economic impact account of the homeowner-occupied rehabilitation program, according to a news release.
The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the city’s website and clicking on the provided link: https://coei.webex.com.
The event number is 2308 712 8794. If the event is asking for a password to register, use Finance22. To view the meeting on Facebook go to www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN.
Special workshop set for Tuesday
NEW PARIS — The Governing Board of the New Paris Conservancy District will convene and conduct a special workshopat 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will be conducted at the NPCD wastewater treatment facility located adjacent to the Conservancy District offices at 18121 C.R. 29, according to a news release.
The purpose of the workshop is to engage in a strategic planning session exploring options and alternatives for financial clerk/secretary services and the allocation of NPCD expenses between utilization of real estate property taxes versus utility billing, the release added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.