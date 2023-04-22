Blood drive set for Monday
ELKHART — A blood drive with the City of Elkhart at the Civic Plaza-350 S. Main St. Elkhart will take place Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For an appointment, call 574-234-1157 or sign up online at www.GiveBloodNow.com. As a thank you, donors will receive blood donor socks.
School board to meet Monday
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Central Office Board Room, 5050 U.S. 33. A bus replacement plan hearing will take place, followed by a regular board meeting then an executive session, a news release stated.
Elkhart County included in grant
INDIANAPOLIS — Two communities in Senate District 12 will receive more than $1.3 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, said State Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Goshen.
The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $1.27 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.
In Senate District 12, Elkhart County received $1 million and Middlebury received $300,103.86.
“Maintaining a strong transportation network is essential to Hoosier lifestyles, but keeping up with the constant demand for better roads and bridges can be costly for our communities,” Doriot said in a news release. “The Community Crossing Matching Grant Program gives towns, cities and counties throughout the state the opportunity to receive funding for infrastructure projects needed in their area. I applaud Elkhart County and Middlebury for receiving this funding and look forward to seeing the improvements.”
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.
The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications occurring in July of 2023.
School board to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Baugo Community School Board of Trustees will meet Monday at 7 p.m.
There will be no executive session, a news release stated. The meeting will take place at Baugo Education Services Center, 58703 C.R. 3 South.
This is a meeting of the school board in public for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated by the agenda.
Area students to perform with choir
ANGOLA — The Trine University Choir, under the direction of Geoffrey North, will present “From Night to Day, from Darkness to Light” April 29 at 3 p.m. in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 500 W Maumee St.
The following area students will perform with the choir:
- Bailey Sampson of Ligonier, singing soprano.
- Aidan Hochstetler of Goshen, singing bass.
- Blake Williams of Elkhart, singing bass.
The concert is free and open to the public. To learn more, visit www.trine.edu/furth/index.aspx.
Stormwater board to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Stormwater Management Board will meet Monday at 9 a.m., immediately after the county commissioners meeting.
The meeting will take place at the administration building, 117 N. Second St.