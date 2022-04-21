Shakespeare Day Soirée Saturday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St., will host a free Shakespeare Day Soirée on Saturday, with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. and the event getting underway at 11.
The event is designed to celebrate the life and work of William Shakespeare, according to a news release.
“Come see this diverse group of readers, from seasoned stage performers to new fans of his work,” the release stated. “The cast includes Laurisa Lasure, Jeramiah Wade, Francisco Rameriz, Frank Rameriz, Carrie Lee Bland-Kendall, Robert Tombari, Katie Barnes, Ann Hostetler, Skye Steury, and area students from Goshen High School, Concord High School, Bethany Christian, and Goshen Theater Drama Club.”
Concessions will be open, and donations to the theater are welcome.
Town council to meet
MIDDLEBURY — The Town Council of Middlebury will host a public meeting Wednesday.
It is scheduled at 6 p.m. at Middlebury Town Hall, 418 N. Main St., according to a news release.
Pension board to meet
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Goshen Police Pension Board will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Goshen Police Department, 111 E. Jefferson St.
The board will review information about two prospective employees and discuss records classified as confidential by state or federal statutes, according to a news release. No other subject matters will be discussed.
Broadband grants awarded locally
INDIANAPOLIS — Rural broadband projects in Senate District 12, including ones in Elkhart and Kosciusko counties, will receive a total of $9,917,589 to improve broadband connectivity through the third round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, said State Sen. Blake Doriot (R-Goshen).
In total, rounds one, two and three of the program have awarded $268 million for broadband infrastructure for more than 74,800 homes and commercial locations, according to a news release.
“When combined with private and local investment, over $580 million has been leveraged since 2018,”the release stated. “Projects will have been completed in 83 of Indiana’s 92 counties through the three rounds of the awards.”
In District 12 the following providers were awarded grants:
• Frontier Frontier received a grant to expand broadband access to 54 households in Elkhart County.
• Kosciusko Connect received a grant to expand broadband access to 1,159 households and 132 businesses in Fulton, Kosciusko, Wabash and Whitley counties.
• LigTel Communications received a grant to expand broadband access to 559 households and 122 businesses in Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley counties.
• RTC Communications received two grants to expand broadband access to 628 households and 503 businesses in Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Tippecanoe counties.
• Surf Broadband Solutions received a grant to expand broadband access to 478 households and 25 businesses in Elkhart County.
“Having dependable broadband connectivity is key to keeping our communities connected and up-to-date,” Doriot said. “I am pleased to see so many counties in District 12 benefitting from these grants, and I look forward to the improvements this funding will provide.”
This third round of funding will provide broadband infrastructure to more than 52,900 homes and commercial locations in 80 counties, the release added.
Botanic Gardens to host performer
ELKHART — Singer-songwriter and Elkhart native Carrie Newcomer will perform at the Wellfield Botanic Gardens, 1011 N. Main St., from 6 to 9 p.m. June 7.
Tickets are $27 per person. Seating under the tent is limited, and people should take their own chairs for lawn seating.
Purchase tickets online at ci.ovationtix.com/36247 or call 574-848-4116.
