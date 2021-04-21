Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of former Vice President Walter Mondale.
Flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on the day of interment, according to a news release.
Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.
Thor Industries: 'Pick up' trash for Earth Day
ELKHART — This Earth Day, RV manufacturer Thor Industries is asking the public to join the pledge to Pick Up America and keep shared outdoor spaces pristine.
For those who want to make an impact this Earth Day and pledge to pick up trash, visit PickUpAmerica.com. Participants should follow all local social distancing and safety guidelines, in addition to wearing gloves to safely pick up trash, monitoring children throughout the process and disposing of trash responsibly.
For an opportunity be featured on the Pick Up America website and show support for the initiative, participants can document their "pick up" by posting on their social channels using the hashtag #PickUpAmerica, according to the information provided by Thor.
Parent/caregiver survey underway until May 14
GOSHEN — This spring, six Elkhart County community organizations are asking parents and caregivers how they feel about raising a family here and how this community can better support families.
The Elkhart County Parent and Caregiver Survey launched online in English and Spanish April 12, and will be open for responses until at least May 14. The aim of the survey — coordinated by a group of leaders from Boys & Girls Club Elkhart County, CAPS, Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Horizon Education Alliance, The Source, and Crossroads United Way — is to hear from a broad sample of caregivers about their parenting needs, what resources they are using and what barriers they are facing. The ultimate goal is to plan further work in the community to better support parents, caregivers, children, and families in Elkhart County.
Survey participants also have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win one of four $50 gift cards or one of three $100 gift cards. The winners will be able to choose between gift cards for Amazon, Meijer or Walmart. Entries are limited to one per parent or caregiver, duplicate entries will not be counted for the prize drawing.
The survey is based on a pilot survey implemented by the State of Indiana in partnership with Transform Consulting.
The link to the survey can be found at 2021parentsurvey.com and participants may choose between English and Spanish at the linked page.
