Leadership event set for Saturday
ELKHART — Regality Inc. is hosting the second annual Leadership Symposium Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriott, 3445 Plaza Court, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Brunch and registration will be available at 9:30 a.m., a news release stated.
Founder and Executive Director DaVonne Kramer said that Regality Inc. was established in 2021 to show girls in the community how to get involved in the resources available through this program, to strengthen the confidence, self-esteem and leadership aptitude.
“Regality offers mentoring, special events, and small group experiences that focus on leadership, business and social etiquette, and career exploration,” Kramer said in the release. “Since 2020, I’ve hosted two summer leadership programs, an etiquette dinner, a Fall Leadership Symposium, and I am currently leading a small group called Treasure Within that meets monthly here in Elkhart.”
For more information on this event and future ones, visit regalityinc.org or the Facebook page for Regality Inc., or contact Kramer directly at regalityorg@gmail.com.
Trine to host spring concert
ANGOLA — The Trine University Chamber Orchestra, directed by Music Department Chair Mark Kays, will host its spring concert Sunday at 3 p.m. in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 500 W. Maumee St.
The program will include: “Don Giovanni Overture” by Wolfgang A. Mozart, selections from “L’Oiseau de feu Suite (The Firebird)” by Igor Stravinski: “Dance Infernale,” “Berceuse” and “Finale,” and “Finlandia,” by Jean Sibelius.
The concert is free and open to the public.
LLI classes set for early May
GOSHEN — The next Lifelong Learning Institute 2023 Spring Series class “Who do you say that I am? Four Gospels, Four Portraits of Jesus” will be presented by Linda Oyer May 1, 3, 8 and 10, with each session from 10-11:30 a.m., at Jennings auditorium, Greencroft Community Center, 1820 Greencroft Blvd.
Registration is at www.life-learn.org or at 574-535-7566 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members, and the sessions are Medicaid and HUD free with $10 annual membership.
Sidewalk Days set for June 2-3
GOSHEN — On June 2 and 3, downtown Goshen kickstarts summer with a special two-day First Fridays event.
Wheels and Deals Cycling Celebration is the theme for June, and Sidewalk Days sales are part of the festivities, a news release stated.
Vendors, food trucks, and artists will be set up throughout downtown from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The deadline to participate is May 12. Registration is open to all artists, both DGI members and non-members.
To learn more and to register, visit downtowngoshen.org/events/2023-june/sidewalk-sales.
‘Empty the Shelters’ next month
BRISTOL — BISSELL Pet Foundation is teaming up with Dogtopia to bring its Spring National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event to more than 350 shelters in 45 states from May 1-15, including the Humane Society of Elkhart County.
Adoption fees at participating organizations will be just $50 or less per cat or dog.
“As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, “Empty the Shelters” has helped nearly 140,000 pets find loving homes with an average of 1,000 pets adopted per day during quarterly national events,” a news release stated.
Not every shelter is participating for the full event. Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the “Empty the Shelters” website to find the nearest participating shelter and confirm their adoption day details.
For an interactive map of shelters, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters.
Each location is likely to have a spokesperson available for interviews at the adoption events, so contact the closest shelter to coordinate the details.