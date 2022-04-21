State grant funds awarded locally
STATEHOUSE — Communities in Senate District 12 will receive more than $3.7 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, said State Sen. Blake Doriot (R-Goshen).
The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges, according to a news release. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.
In Senate District 12, the following communities received grants:
• Bristol received $916,759.68;
• Elkhart received $525,337.40;
• Elkhart County received $1 million;
• Middlebury received $1 million;
• Millersburg received $147,368.34; and
• Wakarusa received $144,200.25.
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs.
The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications occurring in July of 2022. To learn more visit www.in.gov/indot/doing-business-with-indot/local-public-agency-programs/community-crossing-matching-grant-program.
Triple P offers support programs
GOSHEN — Triple P is offering the Stepping Stones seminar series free of charge to parents and caregivers of children with developmental disabilities in English and in Spanish in May and June.
This series of three two-hour seminars is designed to help parents apply proven Positive Parenting strategies to their own family, adding tools to their parenting toolbox for situations they might personally find challenging or confusing.
Parents who would like to take advantage of this opportunity to learn Positive Parenting strategies for raising children with disabilities should go to ElkhartCountyParents.org on their web browser, desktop or mobile. There, you can browse upcoming events and register online, watch a selection of Triple P videos on various topics, and learn more about Triple P in English and in Spanish. Except where otherwise specified, you can register for all the listed events online at ElkhartCountyParents.org.
Upcoming events for parents/caregivers of children with developmental disabilities
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 3 at CAPS in Elkhart, 1000 W. Hively Ave., Positive Parenting for Children With a Disability
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 10 at CAPS in Elkhart, Helping Your Child Reach Their Potential
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 17 at CAPS in Elkhart, Changing Problem Behaviors Into Positive Behaviors
• 10 a.m.-noon June 4 at Elkhart Public Library Main Branch, 300 S. Second St., Positive Parenting for Children With a Disability (in Spanish)
• 10 a.m.-noon June 11 at Elkhart Public Library Main Branch, Helping Your Child Reach Their Potential (in Spanish)
• 10 a.m.-noon June 18 at Elkhart Public Library Main Branch, Changing Problem Behaviors Into Positive Behaviors (in Spanish)
Upcoming events for parents/caregivers of kids age 0-12
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 26 at CAPS in Elkhart, Dealing With Disobedience
To ask questions or to learn about individual coaching sessions, call Triple P’s bilingual phone line at 574-226-0160. Most Triple P services are free or low cost.
Board to meet Friday
ELKHART — The Board of Public Works of the City of Elkhart will hold a special meeting to award bids Friday at 9 a.m.
The special meeting will be held in the Common Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 229 S. Second St., Elkhart.
