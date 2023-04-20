Taste of Nappanee rescheduled to May 6
NAPPANEE — Due to impending rainy weather, The Taste of Nappanee & Spring Artisan Market event originally scheduled for this week has been rescheduled.
The event is now set to take place May 6, a news release stated.
Library to host magician Friday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Public Library, 101 Winslow St., will host magician Kevin Wilson from 4-6 p.m. Friday.
The event will be Middlebury’s Then & Now’s first program of the year, a news release stated. Also during this event, the Hay Huey Food Truck will be parked outside the library with food available for purchase.
To learn more, visit www.middleburythenandnow.org.
Pension board to meet Monday
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Goshen Police Pension Board will take place at 11 a.m. Monday at the Goshen Police Department, 111 E. Jefferson St.
The Pension Board will review information about one or more prospective employees and discuss records classified as confidential by state or federal statutes. No other subject matters will be discussed.
Pancake breakfast set for April 29
BRISTOL — Pancake Breakfast and Trout Day will take place at Bonneyville Mill County Park April 29. The park is located along C.R. 131.
Breakfast will be from 7:30-11 a.m., and Trout Day activities will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
All activities will take place at the Feedlot Shelter, directly across the road from Bonneyville Mill. An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is $7 per person (ages 3 and younger will be admitted free) and fishermen can get a bottomless coffee for $1. All Trout Day activities are free.
To learn more about this and other upcoming programs and events, visit www.elkhartcountyparks.org.
Citizenship test classes available
LAGRANGE — Mount Zion Lutheran Church will offer free classes to assist immigrants who would like to prepare for the test to qualify for U.S. citizenship.
The first class will meet May 4, and both new and returning students are eligible to attend. Classes will meet on the first and third Thursday evenings of each month from May through October.
Lessons will be based on the vocabulary lists, lesson plans and test questions from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website. All lessons and materials will be provided free of charge.
Classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located across from North Pointe Plaza at 797 N. Detroit St. in LaGrange. Questions can be directed to Mount Zion at 260-463-3624.
First Friday raises funds
GOSHEN — Downtown Goshen Inc., organizer of Goshen’s monthly First Fridays series, announced that the April 7 Spring into Action First Fridays event in downtown Goshen, which featured live entertainment, activities for all ages, and special food and drink offerings, raised more than $4,700 for Goshen nonprofit organizations.
During the course of Spring into Action, participating merchants, eateries and businesses contributed 10% of all proceeds from 5-9 p.m. to a nonprofit organization in Goshen.
April’s participating businesses included massage therapy collective Giving Tree Massage, Fables Books and Goshen Brewing Company. Giving Tree raised funds for the historic Goshen Theater; Fables Books contributed to Goshen nonprofit The Window, a faith-based organization that provides services and assistance to families on limited incomes; and Goshen Brewing Company raised money for Art House of Goshen. Art House works to provide creative opportunities for artists in the region.
Find full event details on upcoming First Fridays at DowntownGoshen.Org.