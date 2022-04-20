Chamber to host event
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce will host David Terrell, MBA at Ball State University and executive director at Indiana Communities Institute, will as the keynote speaker at a Community Conversation.
The event will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m., the Community Conversation at the Syracuse Community Center, located at 1013 N. Long Drive, according to a news release.
“Mr. Terrell will address place-making and creating a welcoming and inclusive community,” the release stated. “Additionally, he will speak about the need for changing conversations to impact change in the economy. Mr. Terrell will also explain how a change in demographics results in a change in the community but to implement any type of change, conversations must first change.”
Any member of the Syracuse community is welcome to attend and participate in this free Community Conversation. The event will be hosted by the Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce and registration is not required but requested.
To register, visit SWChamber.com and click the link leading to registration for Community Conversation. For additional details regarding the Chamber, please call 574-457-5637 or visit online at SWChamber.com.
Commencement set for April 30
ELKHART — Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary (AMBS) will hold its 2022 Commencement Service April 30 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on the AMBS campus, 3003 Benham Ave.
The public is invited to attend via livestream at ambs.edu/graduation, according to a news release.
The service will honor 21 candidates for graduation who are completing degrees and certificates.
César García of Bogotá, Colombia, will bring the commencement address. He was appointed in 2012 as General Secretary of Mennonite World Conference, an organization that serves around 1.5 million members representing 10,000 congregations from 58 countries. His most recent book, “What Is God’s Kingdom and What Does Citizenship Look Like?,” was published in 2021 by Herald Press.
In addition to the April 30 commencement service, livestream viewing is available for an online commissioning service that will include a blessing for each graduate April 29 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., also at ambs.edu/graduation.
Earth Day event April 30
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation’s Earth Day Festival will take place April 30.
WACF is organizing more than 20 educational, fun, hands-on programs and activities to be held outdoors at WACF Education Center south of Syracuse, 11586 Ind. 13, according to a news release.
The “Does Nature Love Us Back” program will be an interactive session at the Amphitheater from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., co-hosted by Cliff Kindy, Dani Tippman and John Edgerton, who have spent their lifetimes working with plants, animals, water and soil.
10–10:50 a.m. — Remembrance: Water is Life’ Human/Plant diversity makes us stronger. (Facilitated by Dani Tippman)
11–11:50 a.m. Dialogue: How can we accept the coming difficulties of our distressed planet, so that we and our children can meet them with courage, empathy and resilience? (Facilitated by Cliff Kindy)
12:45–1:35 p.m. Earth Stories: Sharing stories about how we each are needed in the web of life, and how harmony and mutual understanding are vital to our survival. These ancient stories are now beginning to be validated by modern science. (Facilitated by John Edgerton)
This event is sponsored by Chautauqua-Wawasee. See their website for details or updates: www.chautauquawawasee.org, facebook/chautauquawawasee or call 574-377-7543. In the event of cold or rainy weather, this event will move to the Syracuse Community Center.
