Naloxone Box set for Thursday

ELKHART — Elkhart County’s first Naloxone Box will take place Thursday at 5 p.m. at Elkhart Life, 1135 Middlebury St.

Narcan training, free Narcan and fentanyl testing strips will be available, according to a news release. To learn more visit https://www.facebook.com/events/990787244875331/?active_tab=discussion.

Fairfield Community Schools joins ParentGuidance.org

GOSHEN — Parent Guidance welcomes Fairfield Community Schools as the newest district in Indiana to offer free therapist-led mental health resources for parents and guardians through the ParentGuidance.org program.

By signing up with ParentGuidance.org, Fairfield Community Schools educators and counselors can provide families with free access to a range of educational and counseling resources available in the privacy of their own home, on their own schedule, and on topics they and their child most need, according to a news release.

The ParentGuidance.org library offers hundreds of free therapist-led courses on topics including:

• Bullying

• Anger

• Suicide prevention

• LGBTQ+

• Depression

• Communication

ParentGuidance.org resources are available in English and Spanish. To access the resources, go to https://parentguidance.org/

