Naloxone Box set for Thursday
ELKHART — Elkhart County’s first Naloxone Box will take place Thursday at 5 p.m. at Elkhart Life, 1135 Middlebury St.
Narcan training, free Narcan and fentanyl testing strips will be available, according to a news release. To learn more visit https://www.facebook.com/events/990787244875331/?active_tab=discussion.
Fairfield Community Schools joins ParentGuidance.org
GOSHEN — Parent Guidance welcomes Fairfield Community Schools as the newest district in Indiana to offer free therapist-led mental health resources for parents and guardians through the ParentGuidance.org program.
By signing up with ParentGuidance.org, Fairfield Community Schools educators and counselors can provide families with free access to a range of educational and counseling resources available in the privacy of their own home, on their own schedule, and on topics they and their child most need, according to a news release.
The ParentGuidance.org library offers hundreds of free therapist-led courses on topics including:
• Bullying
• Anger
• Suicide prevention
• LGBTQ+
• Depression
• Communication
ParentGuidance.org resources are available in English and Spanish. To access the resources, go to https://parentguidance.org/
