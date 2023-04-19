Woodworking workshop May 4
WOLCOTTVILLE — The Northeast Indiana Woodworkers will be hosting a Homeschool Woodworking Workshop May 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at Dallas Lake Lodge, 0505 W. 700 South, Wolcottville.
This will be a chance to make a wooden flower for Mother’s Day or spring decoration. The minimum age for kids to take part is 8 years old and kids must be accompanied by an adult older than 18. Each child will get to cut dowel rods, sand, drill holes, and paint their flower. Flowers will be a variety of sizes, and the tallest is 7.5 inches.
For safety, participants are asked to have long hair tied back, no baggy clothing and wear clothes suitable for painting. Space is limited to 20 flower makers. Register with the Park Office by April 26 at 260-854-2225. This workshop is free, but cash donations for supplies will be accepted.
Drug take back day Saturday
BREMEN — On Saturday the Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring its 24th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative.
The Indiana State Police will again be partnering with the DEA, and unwanted medications may be dropped off at any ISP Post, except for Lowell and Toll Road posts. The event will be between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment,” a news release stated. “This program is for liquid and pill medication. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.”
In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them into the trash — pose both potential safety and health hazards.
To locate the ISP post closest to your home or business, visit www.in.gov/isp/districts/on-the-map.
Then and Now kicks off Friday
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Then and Now will be kicking off another busy season of events beginning this Friday with Hop into Spring, from 4 to 6 p.m.
A family-friendly show with magician Kevin Wilson will start at 5 p.m. in the community room at the Middlebury Public Library, 101 Winslow St.
There is also an option to make a garden to take home (one per family while supplies last) from 4 to 6 p.m. The event is appropriate for people of all ages and is free to attend. Event sponsors also include Varns & Hoover, Grand Design, Culver Duck and Legacy Home Furniture.
To learn more, visit www.middleburythenandnow.org. Any suggestions or questions may be sent to middleburythenandnow@gmail.com.
Cake auction set for Saturday
SYRACUSE — Syracuse Cub Scout Pack 3828 will host its annual cake auction 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Andew’s United Methodist Church, 1413 N. Long Drive, Syracuse. The public and businesses are invited to attend and bid. Doors open at 1 p.m. with bidding starting at 2 p.m.
Animals is the theme for this year’s cake auction, a news release stated. With minimal parental help, the Cub Scouts are to bake and decorate cakes that reflect an animal theme. Each cake will then be auctioned off to the highest bidder.
In addition, a silent auction of various donated items and baked goods will be available for purchase by the persons who write down the highest bid for each item. An ongoing online auction, of a variety of donated goods and gift certificates is also available on the Syracuse Cub Scout Pack 3828 Facebook page, that ends Friday evening.
Proceeds from the cake auction, silent auction and online auction will go towards camp and other Scout activities.